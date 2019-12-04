The journalistic functions of TikTok are somewhat limited: It’s not naturally a platform for delivering the news. While many news outlets are still absent from the app, NBC News and its show Stay Tuned, which is also on Snapchat, have built a following. And USA Today launched its account last month. Meanwhile, sports publishers such as ESPN and CBS Sports are perhaps more natural fits, relying on game highlights to complement their own content.

Nicole Dahmen, an associate professor at the University of Oregon who studies journalism ethics and visual communications, is skeptical about the Post’s current use of TikTok.

“To some degree, you could say that The Washington Post is smart by thinking about how to engage younger audiences and reaching new audiences to get them news and information,” she says. “But I think the bigger ethical concern here is the potential of trivializing the news.”

Dahmen points to Neil Postman’s 1985 book, Amusing Ourselves to Death. “Postman argued that television as a medium is really about entertainment. And any attempt to put news or information on television trivializes the information,” she says. “And there's certainly—you could say that, you know, with any social-media channel is the potential for the message or the information to get lost in the platform or the medium itself.”

After all, what do we actually learn from the Castro brothers’ video, which is the Post’s second-most-popular TikTok? We learn that Julián Castro is a presidential candidate and that he has a twin brother.

But Bob Sacha, an associate professor of visual storytelling at the City University of New York’s journalism school, thinks that engaging with young viewers is inherently valuable, even if the content doesn’t dive deep into specific policy nuances.

“For an age range that may not be watching the debates or reading about politics, they were introduced to the Castros and Beto O’Rourke,” he says. “It's better to take away a tiny bite of the news than no news at all.”

Jorgenson conceded that the platform is better suited for quick spotlights on what’s going on in the news or going behind the scenes of journalism. Recently, he was on site making TikToks at the Democratic primary debate, co-hosted by the Post and MSNBC.

“You kind of got a quick tour of the debate stage and the anchor desk in one of the posts,” says Jeremiah Patterson, a multimedia-journalism professor at American University. “And so from there, I could see audiences starting to think, Oh, that debate is going on. Maybe I should tune in. Maybe I should research a little bit more about these candidates. So I think all of that helps. It's not as immediate as publishing a traditional article, but I think that you start to draw people in that way.”

It seems to be working. Rachel Armany, a 22-year-old journalism student at George Washington University, told me that she originally learned about the Post’s account through “journalism Twitter”—where Jorgenson also operates, often resharing his TikToks—but imagines that she would have encountered it anyway just by scrolling through TikTok’s main feed. And she’s a fan, particularly of the way the Post’s TikToks are “kind of breaking down those barriers of what the news looks like and what a newsroom looks like.”