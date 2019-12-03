Tumblr is still where “ships” are born and nurtured, and this year’s most popular romantic pairing was between the main characters from Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, played in a new adaptation this year by David Tennant and Michael Sheen. No. 3 on the list, Brennan points out, was a couple from a telenovela: Juliana Valdés and Valentina Carvajal are a canonical female-female pairing, even more popular than “Reddie,” the canonical male-male pairing from Stephen King’s It: Chapter 2.

The highest-ranking real-person ship was Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook from the K-pop supergroup BTS. (My favorite real-person ship, soccer players Tobin Heath and Christen Press, was No. 27 on the list.) And the highest-ranking real person overall was Taylor Swift, who made Tumblr a central part of her summer album rollout, and who, fans joke, was late for the red carpet at the American Music Awards because she was busy liking posts about herself. (The New York Times’ Joe Coscarelli has been using Swift’s Tumblr activity to inform his reporting all year—possibly the first time the paper of record has cited Tumblr likes as evidence.)

#Taylurking, the tag that people use when Taylor is active on Tumblr and liking fans’ posts, was the eighth-largest meme on the site this year. “We consider it a meme because we follow the definition that a meme is an idea that goes from person to person and changes along the way,” Brennan says. “I’ve heard stories of people who have met in that tag and become friends and all they do is watch Taylor’s likes.”

Tumblr is still Tumblr. “There was a decline,” Brennan says when I ask about how the NSFW ban affected the culture of the site. “But to me and a lot of my friends who are very active on fandom Tumblr, it just felt like there wasn’t a change. It became less risky to open up your app in public, and I feel like that’s been something I’ve heard from a lot of people. To me, the way I use Tumblr is very fandom-oriented, and all of those people are still here, still active, still doing weird things and shipping people.”

For much of Tumblr’s existence, it was a running joke that you couldn’t pull up your dashboard in public. But the joke was typically warm, and came at the expense of basically no one.

“Porn on Tumblr wasn’t treated as disposable, something just to be immediately purged from your browser history, but an aesthetic, artistic component of your page and your life,” the pornographic filmmaker Vex Ashley wrote in a eulogy for Tumblr’s sexy-art and safer-sex-work communities at the end of last year.

But Tumblr’s content-filtration system did an imperfect job preventing the spread of child pornography—a failing that got it removed from Apple’s App Store a few weeks before the ban was announced, and that ostensibly instigated the ban. It’s also possible, based on a former employee’s account, that the porn was going to go away regardless, as part of a last-ditch effort to make Tumblr more appealing to advertisers. Tumblr’s staff has been shrinking, and it may not have had the engineering resources to keep porn on the site in a safe way—or this could have been a cynical spin toward making a wild garden of confusing subcultures into something more cleanly monetizable.