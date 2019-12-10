The drunk text is familiar now. It needs no more explanation than a butt-dial or an autocorrect typo or cellphones in general. (Drake’s entire career arguably hinges on his audience’s shared understanding of the universality and import of drunk dialing and drunk texting as social behaviors.) But there was a time when we needed examples, thousands of them, to understand what a drunk text was and what purpose it served.

The texts posted on Texts From Last Night did not specifically have to be drunk texts, but they almost always were. The homepage was a constantly refreshing stream of misspellings and bad decisions and crude serendipity, happening in tandem, staggered across time zones: In Los Angeles, someone is carving a shot glass out of a “potatoe”; in Atlanta, someone is getting kicked out of a bar for trying to make spaghetti in the kitchen; in Seattle, someone is chasing tequila shots with bites of mint-chocolate-chip ice cream while their friend does the same with spoonfuls of plain cream cheese.

Many of the submissions were abhorrent, even by 2009 standards—transphobia, racism, misogyny, date-rape jokes, flip comments about “hookers,” you name it. “Our thought on the site is that it’s a reflection,” Bator says now. Now, these kinds of jokes appear less frequently, because they get told less frequently.

The site was bleak in other ways, studded with the nouns of life as a 20-something in 2009—Taco Bell, Denny’s, recession, Twilight. The young and tipsy and economically hopeless wrote about blacking out and getting sick. They woke up next to lawn flamingos or fish sticks, or at the mall with a bottle of orange juice. With the words fun police written on their boobs. With their hands in their cousin’s pants. One popular 2009 post: “Let’s make love on the newspapers that declare financial doomsday” (submitted from Scranton, Pennsylvania).

As gross as much of the content was, Bator says, there was something comforting about the naïveté. Everyone was submitting their mistakes in fun, confident that they wouldn’t follow them around. And the texts were always pulled from conversations, even if they were presented in isolation.

“I like to imagine the text coming back to most of these was, ‘Are you okay?’” Bator says. “Someone else was out there and cared that you were maybe in a state where you might need some assistance. There was someone who had to help, or had to laugh, cry, cringe along with you.”

Drunk text was first defined on Urban Dictionary in 2006, a year after The New York Times published an op-ed titled “The New Social Etiquette: Friends Don’t Let Friends Dial Drunk.” (“It is in those dark hours of late night and wee hours of early morn, when most people have retired their cellphones for overnight charging, that intoxicated revelers flip open their cellphones and dial into regret,” the reporter Carol E. Lee explained.)