Not everyone feels so swoony about Find My Friends. Even Cult of Mac, a near-fetishistic daily news blog about Apple products (tagline: “Tech and culture through an Apple lens”), called the app both “useful” and “evil” upon its release.

Two years ago, I co-hosted an episode of a podcast with my friend Ashley Carman (whose location I can see at all times), in which we asked our co-workers why they’d made the choice to use location-sharing apps. Before he would answer the question, The Verge’s policy editor, Russell Brandom, told us, “I guess I would just start from the premise that you believe you’re making these choices from your own free will, when in fact you’re operating in a system that’s been created by corporations to extract information out of you that can be used to target advertising.” (That is how Russell talks, and of course he is right.)

Read: It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your friends are?

I understand that I should be worried about being watched all the time in the abstract. I’m not unconcerned about surveillance, but I do think it’s unlikely that Find My Friends has anything to do with the bad stuff, which I can’t do anything about. It’s not like I can track anyone who doesn’t consent to being tracked. Evil, how?

The women Ashley and I spoke with had specific reasons to location share: Dropping a pin so a friend can find her on the beach. Checking to see that a person who isn’t returning texts has simply made it home safely and passed out. Feeling an extra pair of eyes on her while she’s on a first date with a stranger. Making sure someone is not lying when they announce that they’re “five minutes away!” Some of these cases are about safety, but all are about accepting accountability. If you’re important to me, you should be able to find me. I trust you, so please watch me all the time!

In her 1993 book, Feminism and Geography: The Limits of Geographical Knowledge, the Oxford University geographer Gillian Rose wrote that the entire discipline has been dominated by men, “perhaps more so than any other human science.” From 1921 to 1971, she pointed out, 2.6 percent of papers published in the Annals of the American Association of Geographers were written by women. Not until 1984 was the first book about geography and gender published; “it is now out of print,” Rose deadpanned.

Find My Friends was announced at Apple’s annual hardware event in October 2011, presented by then-SVP of iOS software Scott Forstall. The technology itself was not particularly innovative: At the time, Google was already offering a similar app called Latitude (launched in 2009, based on a service created by the NYU students Dennis Crowley and Alex Reinert in 2000 and acquired by Google in 2005). There was also Glympse, which offered location services for delivery businesses (founded by Bryan Trussel in 2008), and Life360, explicitly for tracking your children and spouse (founded by Chris Hulls the same year).