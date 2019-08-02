This is just one of many tactics retailers use to manipulate consumers. Dark patterns are the often-unseen web design choices that trick users into handing over more time, money, or attention than they realize. A team of Princeton researchers are cataloging these deceptions, using data pulled from 11,000 shopping sites to identify 15 ways sites subtly game our cognition in order to control us.

The research builds on the work of Harry Brignull, a London cognitive scientist who coined the term in 2010, and authors Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein, whose work on “nudges” explores how default options influence behavior. Just over one in ten websites contains at least one type of dark pattern, the Princeton research finds. The more popular the site, the more likely it had at least one.

The most common dark pattern is scarcity bias: Put an item in your cart and you’ll be served a message claiming “only 8 left in stock!,” thereby urging you to buy immediately before the item is gone. But, by analyzing the webpages’ scripts and plug-ins and found that in many cases, these numbers are generated randomly. or set to decrease according to a schedule.

This theater of numbers is also key to the second most popular dark pattern — the flash sale. Major fashion retailers often tease a sudden, temporary drop in prices, crowning the page with a banner reading “Sale ends soon!” and a countdown timer. The “urgency” creates anxiety and uncertainty, pushing us to take advantage of lowered prices immediately. But, again, researchers found instances where the sales continued even after the timer expired.

Numbers aren’t just faked — shoppers are too. The third most frequent pattern, “social proof,” analyzed the pop-up messages displayed in the sidebar of some sites: “90 people have viewed this item!” “Joanne from Florida just saved on a TV!” The tactic harnesses the power of both bandwagon thinking (this is popular, so I should get it) and scarcity (if I don’t get it, someone else will). But again, analyzing the sites, researchers found that messages come from random number generators and stock messages. You don’t have to buy the sweater if you don’t want. Joanne isn’t real. She’s just a few lines of code and code doesn’t wear sweaters.

I’m certainly not immune to dark patterns. My personal weakness is limited free trials— to Audible, to Starz, to Amazon Prime. I’ve been burned enough to know better, but every time I’m sure I will remember to delete my account before the cutoff date and avoid being charged. Essentially, I have more confidence in my future self than in my present self. That assurance that we can outwit the dark pattern is, naturally, a dark pattern of its own.

“People have excessive faith in their own memories or their own ability to come through and do something in the future,” said Don Moore, the Lorraine Tyson Mitchell Chair in Leadership and Communication at Berkeley Haas School of Business, who was not involved in the research. Moore studies how confidence influences economic behavior. “Consumers are often a little bit too reluctant to contest their own failings, limitations or errors. And so we aren't sufficiently anxious about the potential for manipulation. It's common for people to say, ‘Oh, I meant to do that,’ when in fact they were manipulated.”