And Amazon Publishing is a culture-making juggernaut, even if the literati doesn’t much think about it. According to Peter Hildick-Smith, CEO of the book industry analysis firm Codex Research Group, roughly 25.5 million U.S. households bought books in the past month, and fully a quarter of those households are using Prime Reading, a feature of Amazon Prime that allows subscribers to borrow 10 items from a catalog of one thousand ebooks, magazines, and other media, including the tech giant’s originals.

Prime Reading is far from Amazon’s only reading subscription service. Kindle Unlimited, a similar program, costs an extra $9.99 and offers a widened selection of a million titles. The Prime Book Box for children, includes a selection of age-appropriate books delivered regularly for $19.99. Amazon First Reads allows members to download a book a month earlier than the unsubscribed public for no extra cost. Often First Reads are—you guessed it—Amazon Publishing titles, and they rocket up the Kindle bestseller charts as soon as they’re made available; A Fire Sparkling and What You Did both topped the charts in early July despite being due out August 1.

And then there’s Amazon’s 18 brick-and-mortar stores around the country, which sell print copies of Amazon Publishing titles, produced via a sophisticated print-on-demand operation. All told, these services overlap to create an ecosystem with the same aim and model as Prime: To lock customers in to a regular subscription that shifts the center of their purchasing gravity to Amazon. The company’s distribution mechanisms then allow it to push its own titles to subscribers to keep them happy with their membership—not unlike how Netflix’s recommendation algorithm tells you to watch Netflix-produced films.

Amazon Publishing is still a relatively small fry: According to Hildick-Smith, it puts out 1,100 titles a year, compared to the 1,500 to 2,000 a large publishing house like Simon & Schuster might publish. Estimating sales for those 1,100 titles is difficult, according to experts, because the tech giant doesn’t disclose ebook-sales numbers for its original books, and its proprietary methods of distribution obscure those figures from the third party researchers that determine bestseller lists.

Grace Doyle, the editor who oversees the Amazon Publishing mystery/thriller imprint Thomas & Mercer and the science fiction/fantasy label 47North, said the subsidiary looks at three things when measuring the success of a title: the book’s sales, the number of people who actually read it (Amazon maintains a “Most Read” chart measured by ebook pages turned), and whether the company can expect more books to come from its relationship with the author. She said again and again in our interview that her goal was to maintain partnerships with authors for as long as possible, which often results in publishing series, especially for the thrillers and mysteries that do so well with ebook readers.