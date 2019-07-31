17-year-old Jaheem Toombs and his friends surveyed the scene on the beach, explaining that though pretty much everyone at the party knew each other, they all had their own separate cliques. "We are all actors," he explained. “But there’s this unspoken divider, even though we are all in the same industry we are all in different worlds and bubbles."

Among them: The cooler, older, more well-known influencers, who had mostly come to put in face time with Instagram execs. Then there were the Instagram comedians, who huddled in circles roasting each other and anyone who came by. There were the dancers—spottable by their sneakers and propensity for casual backflips—and the hypebeasts, who arrived clad in Louis Vuitton and obscure streetwear. The self-proclaimed "Brat pack" consisted of about seven boys and a couple girls, all of whom star in shows on Brat, a digital-first teen entertainment company that produces webseries for YouTube. "We hang out with other people too, but we’re just close with each other," explained Greg Marks, an 18-year-old actor on Brat's web series Chicken Girls. The Brat crew is close with many of the broader child-star group—the default popular kids, who have roles on Disney, Nickelodeon, or Netflix shows.

This year’s party also featured a strong contingent of TikTokers, people who have become famous on (and off) the shortform video app that launched less than a year ago and is rapidly encroaching on YouTube as the web’s star factory. When I asked Sebastian Bails, half of a successful TikTok comedy duo. what TikTok stars were doing at an Instagram event, he laughed. "We definitely consider ourselves influencers," he said. "On TikTok all people see is 15 seconds. On insta they can see photos of our life," Godwin explained. "We want to share our content all different ways."

Despite their roles in respective groups, everyone at the party had one thing in common: a massive Instagram following. Every young entertainer I spoke to was savvy about their audience; I overheard conversations about strategies for engaging with fan accounts and growing followers. While older celebrities largely treat Instagram as a marketing apparatus or outlet to show their personality off-screen, the influencers at Instabeach viewed social media as a tool that they could leverage to get what they want in life, whether it be a record deal or role on a hit show.

There's no longer a distinction between being an influencer and an entertainer, Jessica Belkin, a 17-year-old with more than 362,000 followers on Instagram explained to me. "Social media has helped me with business, friendships, fans, exposure. It only helps [you] to have a following," she said. "I'm not offended when people call me an influencer rather than an actress, because it’s all the same." Tori Kay, a 17-year-old singer with 62,000 followers on Instagram, nodded her head in agreement as Belkin spoke. "There’s no line anymore," she said. "It’s not two different worlds. It’s both. Your influence is your exposure, and singing is your talent."

People who are eager to rise up as creative artists always tend to be multihyphenates," said Sarah Unger, senior vice president of strategy at Civic Entertainment Group. In recent years, more people have appended "influencer" to their credentials, she said: Model/DJs are now Model/DJ/influencers. "[Social media following is] sort of a default method of currency that at this point has been ingrained in our societal structures," she added.