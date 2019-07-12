“We want to make sure that, in a nonjudgmental way, we'll talk suicide with them if it's something that's on their mind,” said Sam Dorison, Trevor’s chief of staff. “And really let them guide the conversation. Do [they] want to talk about coming out [or] resources by LGBT communities within their community? We really let them guide the conversation through what would be most helpful to them.”

Currently, those who reach out enter a first-come-first-served queue.Trevor’s average wait time is less than five minutes, but in some cases, every second counts. Trevor’s leadership hopes that eventually, the AI will be able to identify high-risk callers via their response to that first question, and connect them with human counselors immediately.

Google’s AI will be trained using two data points: the very beginning of youths’ conversations with counselors, and the risk assessment counselors complete after they’ve spoken with them. The idea is that by looking at how initial responses compare to ultimate risk, the AI can be trained to predict suicide risk based on the earliest response.

“We think that if we're able to train the model based on those first few messages and the risk assessment, that there's a lot more things that you don't see that a machine could pick up on and can potentially help us learn more about,” said John Callery, the director of technology for the Trevor Project. Counselors will continue to make their own assessments, Callery added, noting that Trevor’s de-escalation rate is 90 percent.

Algorithms have incredible potential to recognize unseen patterns, but what’s essential to being a good gatekeeper is agency—stepping forward and intervening if something’s wrong. That may or may not be something we want to imbue technology with, though in some ways we already have. Public health initiatives in Canada and the UK mine social media data to predict suicide risk. Facebook uses AI to quickly flag live videos to police if algorithms detect self-harm or violence.

We query Google on everything from hangover cures to medical advice to how to get over a breakup. The results can be mixed, or even misleading, but the search bar doesn’t pass judgment.

“[Students] go home, they get online and they can disclose any of this stuff to anybody in the whole world,” said Stephen Russell, the chair of human development and family science at UT Austin. Russell has been conducting pioneering research on LGBT youth for decades and says that while troubled students “shouldn’t have to go to Google” to address these problems, training real-life gatekeepers to be open and engaged allies doesn’t necessarily always work because of decades of stigma and bias against the queer community. “Even today I hear [administrators] say, ‘well, we don't have kids like that here.’ That’s been an ongoing dilemma,” he said.