But then something strange happened. An increasing number of people weren't searching for old-guard Hollywood stars. They were navigating to the Famous Birthdays search bar and typing in names like "Cameron Dallas" and "Nash Grier." At first, Britton and his team thought it must be spam. "We were like, who are these people?" he said. But they looked into it and realized that they all had huge followings on platforms like YouTube, Vine, and Tumblr. "I realized there was a big gap between who the industry thought was famous and who really had the fame," Britton said.

Britton and his small team slowly began building profiles for these new internet stars, often relying on information from the stars themselves—unlike traditional celebrities, influencers were easy to track down. Britton worked them to set up profiles on Famous Birthdays, complete with pre-approved pictures and fact-checked info. The more people he added, the more traffic grew. Teenage fans were happy to finally have a place to get reliable information on their favorite celebrities, and the influencers “were thrilled,” Britton said. “It was a status symbol for them. It was another way to be verified because these people weren't on Wikipedia.”

Britton is thoughtful, earnest, and eager to hear feedback about his site. When we met in his Santa Monica office recently, I was struck by how removed he seems from the flashy world of online influencers. He's unfazed by the steady stream of stars that visit the office (about three per day), and can talk at length about optimizing for page load time and the benefits of programmatic ad networks (the primary way Famous Birthdays monetizes). Framed behind his standing desk is an article about user experience and mobile site design. His personal Instagram account has barely 200 followers and is set to private. "I get about 20 likes per post," he joked. "I don't want to be famous. Famous Birthdays is not about me… I don't need to be here when the celebs come in, I need to make sure the website is fast. I started the website because I'm passionate about [user experience], not celebrity culture."

Britton has never employed advertising, marketing, or PR staff, nor has he taken outside funding. But by 2015 Famous Birthdays was so well known in the industry that when Britton brought his 18-person team to VidCon, an annual convention for online video creators, teenage fans and YouTubers alike kept mentioning the company at events and panels; one of his employees was even accosted by fans while wearing a Famous Birthdays t-shirt in line. The company also began to get flooded with submissions. Because making it on Famous Birthdays was now a badge of honor, fans campaigned hard to get their favorite YouTubers or Instagrammers represented.