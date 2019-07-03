The shift away from hyper posed, over-edited content has been happening on Instagram for a while. But Chamberlain is the one who popularized it on YouTube, and her growth is very much a reaction to the traditional influencer-style content that had become so pervasive before her. Chamberlain is relatable, her fans say: unlike those other YouTubers living in mansions with perfect hair and expensive clothes, she’s is just an average teen. Sure, she lives in LA herself now and is undoubtedly a multi-millionaire, but the point is, she doesn’t care. She doesn’t take herself so seriously.

“The thing that feels so notable is that [Chamberlain’s videos] are the first generation of reaction against things that were established in this medium,” said Kevin Alloca, head of culture and trends at YouTube. “You have this creative counterculture that counters a culture we were just getting used to.”

Fans call the style “slacker YouTube” or “relatable YouTube,” and Chamberlain is no longer its only high-profile practitioner. Joana Ceddia, an 18-year-old YouTuber, gained more than 107,000 subscribers in less than 48 hours last fall and has since racked up more than 2.3 million in under a year by posting quirky videos of her life as an average teen. Others include Summer McKeen, Hannah Meloche, Hailey Sani, Ellie Thuman, and Haley Pham. “I’ve been on the platform for over 10 years,” said Alisha Marie, a YouTuber with more than 8 million subscribers, “but I feel like there’s this new wave.”

The aesthetic has made its way to pop music too. The seventeen-year-old musician Billie Eilish has one of the bestselling records in the country right now, and an Instagram full of unposed photos in baggy clothing. Ariana Grande recently put out a music video for her song Monopoly that features a Chamberlainesque jumble of low-quality video, bouncing JPEGS, sped-up sequences. Even brands are trying to trying to cash in: Chamberlain has now done ads for Curology, Hollister, and Audible.

It’s a big shift for a platform that was, until recently, “a super high production place where you were buying these expensive tools to make your videos seem high value,” said Abby Adesanya, head of talent and influencers Bustle Digital Group. “If you look at beauty vlogger videos some of their most popular videos are ‘what is my setup,’ and you’ll see these big box lights, a DSLR camera. That's what YouTube was. Then Emma came along with her iPhone, laying in bed editing with food on her chest and was like, ‘I’m not going to curate myself like that.’ And people just loved it.”

Making a video look casual, however, is still an enormous amount of work. Chamberlain reportedly spends 20 to 30 hours editing each video and does all the work herself. “I’ve cried multiple times after posting a video,” she told W. “So much work goes into each video that I don’t know how I’m still alive.” Summer McKeen, a 20-year-old with more than 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, also spends hours on each video. “It’s the same amount of work as the old way,” she told me. “It’s just a more casual feel to the video.”