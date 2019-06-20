But as fans waited eagerly for each new surprise, brand marketers couldn’t believe it was all going to plan. Many knew exactly how the proposal would play out, hour by hour. They knew the couple’s engagement hashtag. They knew what hotels Fuchs would be staying at, where she would eat, and when she’d post to her feed. They had seen it all before, in a pitch deck. The viral proposal appears to be a meticulously planned marketing stunt.

Derek Thompson: Are influencers frauds or the future of online commerce?

Before the proposal scavenger hunt ever kicked off, marketers at various brands and agencies had received a PDF outlining the future engagement in the context of a potential sponsorship. The multi-day stunt would be “a one-of-a-kind proposal experience for a one-of-a-kind female ambitionist,” the deck, which was obtained by The Atlantic, reads. “This summer, Marissa of @FashionAmbitionist will be pulled into a surprise adventure created by the center of her life, Gabriel. He will remotely ask her to take an unexpected and sentimental journey to him, a journey that will encompassing many familiar stops along the way that offer their own unique gifts … We’re pleased to offer your brand the opportunity to align with this momentous occasion and the beautiful cities she will be visiting along the way.”

@FASHIONAMBITIONIST

The deck features private photos of Fuchs and Grossman at various destinations, along with a full biography of Fuchs, and a summary of her metrics. It gives an overview of her blog and a full page of background information on the couple’s relationship. (Fuchs and Grossman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.)

Most importantly, the deck also contains a detailed itinerary of how the proposal will proceed, including when and what Fuchs will post. “Video Announcement *IG Journey Long-Form Video Kick-Off Post*,” reads the description for Tuesday morning, and Fuchs delivered. “Gurney’s Resort Breakfast/Check-Out *IG Short Film Next Stop Post*” reads another; again, Fuchs followed it. So far, there have been only minor discrepancies between the pitch deck and Fuchs’ posts: On Tuesday night, she and her friends dined at Scarpetta Beach rather than the Crow’s Nest, as originally noted in the deck. She also did an unpacking post as opposed to a packing one.

After nearly two days of Fuchs posts, word about the deck began to spread. Late Wednesday night, Fuchs’s friend Elicia Blaine Evans took control of Fuchs’s phone and posted a story on Instagram to stamp out any rumors that the proposal was a setup. In it, she describes the deck as a “logistical plan” created with Grossman and a few of Fuchs’s friends. “So I’m stealing Marissa’s phone for the next God knows how long,” Evans says in the post, “and we’re going to get through this.”

@FASHIONAMBITIONIST

But if the deck is simply a plan, it’s a weird one. The PDF is not only expertly designed, but it directly solicits brand partnerships and was sent to marketers under the guise of a possible sponsorship. (It’s unclear whether Fuchs and Grossman ever did receive sponsorship for the proposal—Fuchs has tagged numerous brands in her posts but none contain advertising disclosure.)