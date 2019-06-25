Webb’s experience is among the more innocuous consequences of computer systems that don’t anticipate all the types of people who might use them. Computers have started issuing prison sentences, for example.

Webb says her airport experience can be traced back to the fact that “someone like me wasn’t in the room” when the system was designed, or when it was trained on images of human forms, or when it was tested before roll-out. That idea echoes a popular suggestion to remedy computers’ ignorance of different sorts of people: Increase the diversity of representation among the people who make these systems, and they will serve the population better.

But that’s an aspirational hope. Tech-industry diversity is improving, but it’s still pretty terrible. Women, black, and Latinx representation is particularly poor. That makes diversity a necessary but insufficient solution to social equity in computing systems.

For years, companies and educators in the tech sector have framed diversity as a “pipeline” problem. The people with the right educational backgrounds get access to the right training, which gets them into the right colleges, which connects them to the top employers. Fixing the flow of talent into this system, the thinking goes, will produce the workforce Webb and others are calling for.

Among them is the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech, where I hold faculty positions in the colleges of computing and liberal arts. The center’s goal is to increase access to computer science education among women and people of color. Among its activities, it has funded and supported computer-science classes in Atlanta public schools, especially in primarily black neighborhoods without prior access to that opportunity.

Those efforts have merit. But their impact might be a drop in the bucket, given the size and composition of the tech industry. At Google, for example, over 95 percent of technical workers are white or Asian. Adding more black engineers from Atlanta schools to that mix will certainly help push the numbers up incrementally. It will also give more people of color access to the economic opportunities the tech industry offers. But there’s a risk of tokenization; inviting a black man or a curly-haired woman into the room could make a difference in the design of the systems that produced Webb’s experience at airport security. But it probably won’t substantially change the thrust of the tech industry as it currently operates.

Even though she’d like to see more diversity among tech workers, Webb blames educational efforts like those Constellations is pursuing for the current state of affairs, at least in part. “We’ve had this obsession with STEM education,” she said yesterday during a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival, which is co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. “It’s reached fever pitch, manifested in these programs where every kid has to learn to code.” Webb worries that the drive to make more computer professionals for diversity’s sake might create more problems than it solves. If everyone is focused on the nuts and bolts of making software quickly at scale, where will they learn to design it with equity and care? “Critical thinking is what the computers won’t be able to do,” she said.