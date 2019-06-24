Ring says it’s “actively working with” the departments that mandate access to ensure they instead ask for consent. But even the ask can be intimidating. Earlier this month, CNET quoted a New Jersey police captain admitting to sending officers to people’s doorsteps when they don’t respond to footage requests. No warrant required.

It’s a workaround for standard procedure, just as privacy advocates worry Ring’s program is, in effect, an expansion of surveillance without oversight: a new gray zone that evades regulation, even as local governments across the country are limiting police surveillance as part of a national heel turn on invasive tech.

Read: The police officer “Nextdoor”

“People only think one step ahead of themselves. They aren’t thinking down the line,” said Brian Hofer, Chair of the City of Oakland Privacy Advisory Commission, which advises the city on the procurement and use of surveillance technology. “Securing your home is defensive. [Installing] cameras pointing at your neighbors’ houses and license-plate readers tracking their vehicles is a whole different ballgame.”

Different for two reasons. First, Ring is part of a surveillance ecosystem far more sophisticated than a single officer reviewing footage. According to CNET, police in Indiana matched Ring footage of nearby cars against a license-plate reader system to track drivers. Ring also comes with Amazon’s Neighbors app, which lets users edit and share video to whatever social-media platform they’d like. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon used Ring footage in Facebook ads for the product. People caught by Ring effectively forfeit their rights not to have their face shared online with the presumption they’ve committed a crime, despite never being convicted or charged with anything.

And second, private behavior on apps like Nextdoor and Facebook isn’t subject to government oversight. Oakland, San Francisco, and Seattle have passed laws targeted at advanced police technology, such as license-plate readers, body cameras, and facial-recognition software, but regulating private citizens is trickier. Homeowners have every right to set up cameras on their own homes, every right to share and comment on footage online, and every right even to more advanced surveillance technology.

“People have tried to outlaw [private party] license-plate readers and they’ve lost every time because it’s actually a First Amendment activity,” Hofer said. “I have the right to go out and collect info and repackage it if I want, and sell it to customers if I want. On the other hand, when you see clearly in front of your face the horror stories coming out of Nextdoor, it’s clear there has to be some sort of oversight. I don’t know what that silver bullet is.”

“My personal preference is to win a ‘hearts and minds’ campaign rather than try to mandate or restrict private behavior through legislation,” Hofer continued. “We start getting into some tricky constitutional areas if we try to regulate private behavior.”