This is the chart that launched a thousand digital-media PowerPoints.

The chart also reflected the stark reality for print publications, especially newspapers. From 2008 to 2017, newspapers laid off 32,000 people, 45 percent of their workforce. It was a nasty downward spiral. Fewer reporters meant fewer stories to compel subscribers. Fewer subscribers meant less advertising, and on and on.

Perhaps, though, new digital-media companies could help fill this hole in the news landscape. Traditional media companies such as Disney and NBC invested in upstarts such as Vice, Fusion, and BuzzFeed. Venture-backed start-ups such as Mic, Vocativ, and Ozy proliferated. Beginning in 2014, Facebook began to plow traffic into media sites. Growth was easy, even if finding revenue to match the audience growth was not. Investors and media companies trusted the gap, though: If you had an audience, the money would eventually follow. In retrospect, the peak came in September 2015, when Business Insider sold to Axel Springer for $442 million.

This was around when the “pivot to video” began, as media companies raced to build more valuable advertising inventory. Then came the 2016 election. After that, Facebook began its long pullback. Traffic from Facebook to some sites fell by almost 90 percent. Audiences stopping growing, or collapsed entirely.

Thus far this year, there have been at least 1,000 layoffs by digital-media companies, including at even the most successful operations, such as BuzzFeed. A couple of months later, Disney acknowledged that its $400 million investment in Vice was worthless.

This week, Meeker, who has founded her own investment firm, Bond, released her 2019 “Internet Trends Report.” It shows that the gap between time spent and ad dollars has been closed. The realignment is complete and yet … not all those journalism jobs came back. Not even close.

Who snatched that huge “global opportunity”? Facebook and Google, mostly. In 2016, 90 percent of digital-ad growth was eaten up by Google and Facebook.

So now most media companies have embarked on a difficult journey: figuring out how to get paid by audiences rather than advertisers. The subscriber strategy has worked for national newspapers such as The New York Times and niche business publications such as The Information, but no one knows how many companies can follow their lead.

