Sudan has been ravaged by violence since its former president, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted in a military coup in April. On June 3, the conflict boiled over when scores of protesters were killed, including 26-year-old Mohammed Hashim Mattar. His Instagram avatar at the time of his death was steel blue, and after he was killed, the color became a symbol of the pro-democratic uprising. Hundreds of thousands of users have made their profile photos blue in a sign of solidarity.

In addition to misrepresenting their intentions, these accounts are also sowing misinformation. A since-deleted post on @SudanMealsProject, copied and shared elsewhere, stated that "more than six million people need urgent food assistance”—but that figure refers to South Sudan, not Sudan. It also stated that “near-famine conditions are predicted in four of Sudan’s states." This also is only true of South Sudan, which has been a separate independent nation since 2011. “It's difficult to argue that [these campaigns] are effectively raising awareness when they're using facts and figures relating to an entirely different country,” said English.

Even the very premise of the Sudan Instagram accounts is flawed: While many of the initial protests last year in Sudan did focus on fuel shortages and rising food costs, they quickly became about freedom and democracy, not food. According to English, the latest estimates suggest Sudan is home to 5.5 million food insecure people—but, he said,“there has not been a famine declaration in Sudan since the early 2000s."

When tragedy breaks out, it’s natural turn to social media to find ways to help. But legitimate aid organizations—most of which don't have the social media prowess of top Instagram growth hackers—are no match for the thousands of Instagram scammers, meme account administrators, and influencers who hop on trends and compete for attention on one of the world’s largest social networks.

Some Instagrammers change their name, avatar, and bio to a trending term in order to gain followers. For example, earlier this year, when a photo of an egg became the most-liked picture on Instagram, many users capitalized on the moment by changing their display name to World Record Egg and their avatar to the egg. Because users typically click the first accounts they see in the search box, hundreds of thousands followed copycat egg accounts—which then swapped their display name and avatar after the trend died out.

One of the Sudan accounts, @sudanese.meal.project, is promoting a streetwear clothing resale group. Another, @SudanMealOfficial, has changed its name several times before.

Nico—a 15-year-old whose last name The Atlantic is withholding because of his age—founded an account called @exposinginstascams to shine a light on these practices. He has used his account to report people promoting fake environmental charities, and when he saw posts about Sudan pick up last week, he recognized the scam immediately and began posting about it to his feed. After he saw some Sudan-related accounts asking for money via PayPal, he created a GoFundMe with all money going directly to The International Rescue Committee. He hopes it can provide people with a more legitimate way to donate. As I wrote this, it has raised just $21.

As Nico and others have started to name bad actors, some of them have already begun cannily cashing in in on the backlash, swapping their handles to names like @fakesudanmeal.project and @fakesudanmealprojects_. “Share our account to spread awareness that [@Sudanmealproject] was fake,” a story post by @fakesudanmeal.project reads.

According to English, the best way people can help is to amplify the voices of actual Sudanese activists and organizations already working in the country, such as Save the Children, UNICEF, and The International Rescue Committee. And, at the least, users should fact-check posts before they share them.

