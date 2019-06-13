Most Depop users sell old clothes and vintage garments. If sellers are successful enough, sometimes they’ll start their own brand and distribute it exclusively through Depop. The app is similar to other social resale apps such as Poshmark and Thredup, but Depop has distinguished itself by courting young users.

Maria Raga, the founder of Depop, told me that she envisions the platform creating a new generation of teen entrepreneurs, and the company works hard to highlight them. Young creators are regularly selected for the “featured” page, which pulls from top sellers on the app. When the platform invited 50 of its favorite sellers to set up shop at Depop LIVE over the weekend, nearly all were members of Gen Z.

One of the things that make Depop so popular is its low barrier to entry. It’s as easy as setting up a profile, snapping a picture of the item you want to sell, and uploading. The prices are also remarkably affordable: You can buy a black Express tube top from 2009 for $2, or a pair of jeans for $7. Payments can be processed through PayPal, which many teens use as their primary “bank account.” Depop also squares well with many young people’s more fluid view of ownership. You can buy a top and wear it for a season (or just for an Instagram post), then turn around and sell it to someone else.

But the real secret to Depop’s success is that it allows users to amass two of the most valuable modern currencies: money and clout. Becoming a top seller on Depop is a springboard to fame on YouTube or Instagram. It also provides built-in monetization for a future career as an influencer. In the scramble to secure brand deals and launch merch lines, having a successful Depop store can be a lifeline. Plus, you can’t be called a sellout when you made a name for yourself as a seller.

Bella McFadden, a 23-year-old in Los Angeles who goes by the online moniker Internet Girl, has been on Depop for three years. After initially downloading the app to sell a few things from her closet that she wasn’t wearing anymore, she soon began finding items her audience would like at thrift shops and selling those too. Her store on Depop now has half a million followers, and she has started selling her own designs and runs a styling business.

Cultivating a fan base on Depop soon turned McFadden into a multi-platform influencer. She has almost 300,000 followers on Instagram, and her YouTube channel has 85,000 subscribers. On Instagram, she posts style inspiration and behind-the-scenes looks at what she does all day. On YouTube, she promotes her clothing line, offers advice on becoming an entrepreneur, and vlogs about thrifting. “I think being on more platforms [is] better. It helps the growth of your brand,” McFadden told me. She thinks the combination of online store and social network that Depop has pulled off is “important, because it helps people know your personality and want to follow you as an influencer and a brand.”