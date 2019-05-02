Simply put, 5G is the future of using your phone. It’s also at the heart of a massive struggle between the biggest phonemakers in the world. Building its infrastructure is a geopolitical flashpoint, with American strategists begging other countries not to use the Chinese company Huawei’s equipment. American intelligence services have long maintained that Huawei has a compromising relationship with Chinese authorities, so installing the company’s hardware would give the country a backdoor pass. The new capacity could give all governments (and the hackers who love and hate them) scary new capabilities: A more connected world is also a more surveilled, hackable world.

The major carriers have built test 5G networks in some cities and a few devices support them. But 5G is supposed to coalesce into a service people actually use late this year at the earliest, and more likely in 2020 or 2021. It uses new frequencies that my iPhone cannot even pick up.

So, last week, when I was driving along Highway 13 in Oakland, I could not help but notice a new AT&T network appear: 5GE. Look it up on the internet and you find AT&T calling it “our first step on the road to 5G.” I went back up to the area where I’d seen the network and got onto it again, but a series of speed tests in different locations showed slower speeds than I get in the flatlands on AT&T’s LTE network. Some writers covering the telecom industry have called 5GE “bullshit,” others “just marketing.”

To hear AT&T explain it, the company sees 5G as a kind of rolling transition, hence the network name: 5G Evolution. 5G networks will require great fiber-optic backbones, lots of new spectrum, and denser webs of towers, among other improvements. In areas where AT&T has made upgrades that will set up the switch to 5G over the coming years, it has decided to “highlight to our customers where improvements have already been made,” as Gordon Mansfield, AT&T’s VP of converged access and device design, put it.

But 5GE is not true 5G. It’s a rebranding of the existing 4G LTE network that AT&T has made on its path to real 5G rollouts. These updates have allowed AT&T to close the speed lead that Verizon had opened up over the last half-decade, but they do not mean that the future of wireless has already arrived quietly in your pocket. While some 5G deployments will be built over the top of existing LTE infrastructure and LTE has evolved (to LTE Advanced), 4 is not 5.

Not surprisingly, many other companies working on 5G networks are furious with AT&T for what they see as muddying the waters around 5G.

“We’ve been deploying LTE Advanced for years, and that’s what ‘5GE’ is,” said a Verizon spokesperson, Howie Waterman, before noting that Verizon had launched this kind of service in 1,500 markets to AT&T’s 400.