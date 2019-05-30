This spring, I spoke with the residents of Atlantic Plaza Towers, a rent-stabilized apartment complex in East Brooklyn. They have dealt with the omnipresence of security cameras in and around their home. “Once I walk out of my house, on the elevator, in the lobby, in between the buildings, in the supermarket, in the parking lot. I can go nowhere and not be watched,” said Trinae Moran, a young mother. “It's almost like a Panopticon complex where they have every nook and cranny covered,” said resident Fabian Rogers, who is 23.

Last fall, the landlord Nelson Management mailed residents a letter announcing plans to install a facial recognition technology system at the entrance of the buildings. The letter asked tenants for their permission, but that request seemed less than genuine, for several reasons. Many tenants never received the letter—one of the mailrooms was under reconstruction, disrupting delivery services. Worse, after some residents met in the lobby to discuss the landlord’s plan, they received a threatening letter from management warning them to not gather in public spaces again. (A lawyer told me the landlord’s request violated the law.) Attached to the letter was a photo taken from a corner camera in the lobby. In black-pen ink, each resident in the photograph had been identified by his or her apartment number. Residents said the message was clear: Get with the program, or get out.

Most of the residents of Atlantic Plaza Towers are black. The tenants I met said the threat of installing facial recognition technology felt designed to scare them away to clear out space for richer, whiter tenants. “I think [management] wants a new look for the building and that look does not look brown or any color like us,” Moran said. “In China, they have facial recognition technology that they’re using to target communities of Muslim people. Sounds very similar to Brooklyn and gentrification.”

“You wouldn't do this to anyone in Soho, in the Upper East Side, or in other gentrified communities,” Rogers said. “So why do this to me? I'm not on parole. I'm not on house arrest. I don't have a collar on my neck or my ankles. Don't treat me like I'm an inmate.”

Nelson Management declined to comment for this story.

According to Mona Patel of Brooklyn Legal Services, the landlord may have another motivation that’s just as sinister as displacement—data harvesting. “The tenants in these two buildings are being exploited for their data,” said Patel. “This is a new technology that hasn't been as far as we know, that hasn't been tested in a residential complex. We haven't seen any validation studies proving it will accurately work for people of color. It almost feels like the tenants are the study.”

Nelson Management is not the Chinese Community Party. And Atlantic Towers is not Xinjiang. But in both places, minorities are being surveilled with nascent technology and subjected to an organized effort to control their behavior.

Citizens should have the right to make informed choices about participating in a brave new world of biometric data. It’s comforting to pretend that the gravest threats from these technologies are only as close as a newspaper headline describing a distant world. But the project of protecting people from our own inventions is a project that begins at home.