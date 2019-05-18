Read: The reasoning behind the SAT’s new ‘disadvantage’ score

Although the index is aimed at diversifying universities, it does not use race to determine students’ scores. Black and white students in the same neighborhood would presumably receive the same scores, as the relevant information comes from city-level, publicly available data. Several states, including California and Oklahoma, ban public universities from considering race in admissions. One of the 2017 pilots took place at a college in Florida, which banned taking race into account in 1999.

Thus far, the index appears to be making good on its intentions. Yale University is one of the schools that is already using the adversity index on a trial basis for all applicants, The Wall Street Journal reports. Since last year, the number of low-income and first-generation freshmen the school admitted has doubled to almost 20 percent of its incoming class.

Indices like the College Board’s new scoring system are, by definition, numerical. But adversity isn’t quantitative, it’s qualitative: the entirety of external influences in one’s life, and indeed one’s ancestors’ lives. All 15 factors that make up the index are measurable, but they’re also subjective, the result of decades or centuries of environmental and historical legacy.

The College Board is essentially trying to find a quantitative solution to the messy realities of entrenched privilege, realities that are only amplified by the very college admissions system the Board is hoping to improve. It's a noble goal and an appealing premise: that algorithms—orderly, objective, unburdened by bias or history—can solve problems we humans can't. But these systems are only as good as the metrics that feed their calculations, and the people making them.

Take, for example, crime rates. Any sociologist modeling crime will explain that the figure isn’t reflective of the actual number of crimes that happen in a given neighborhood or city, but rather of the number of crimes that are reported to police, which is complicated by a host of factors including the race of alleged perpetrators and a community’s relationship with its police force. (White-collar crime, for instance, is hugely underrepresented in many statistics.) Further, the notion of what is criminal varies. Let’s say two students in different states live in neighborhoods with identical rates of marijuana usage. The neighborhood in a state with legalized marijuana would see a very different crime rate and, potentially, students would receive a different score.

Just because data are numerical doesn’t mean they’re objective. When they’re tied to different societal outcomes, they’re given meaning and made to tell a story.

A teenager living in a neighborhood with a high crime rate, a high poverty rate, many single-parent households, and high schools that don’t offer advanced classes might be deemed remarkably resilient by the College Board’s measurement, and the adversity index might help her get into an elite school. But the same numbers would mark her as more likely to commit crimes and less deserving of a loan or a reprieve from jail when applied in financial or criminal-justice systems, which source the same public data to make algorithmic decisions about other outcomes. The same numbers mean different things in different contexts. They don’t hold a single, objective truth, but rather provide evidence for a social hypothesis.