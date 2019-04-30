Ever since Instagram first allowed brands to make shoppable posts, consumers have been asking for the same from influencers—where, after all, most Instagram user are getting their product recommendations. Now, they’ll finally be able to buy everything their favorite creators recommend directly through their feed. Instagram will take a cut of every sale made through its platform, likely generating millions in new revenue.

Starting next week, influencers will be able to tag specific products in their photos. Users can click a photo, see exactly what's for sale, and purchase the product all without ever leaving Instagram.

Millions of users rely on influencers to sift through products and make recommendations. But until now, figuring out, for instance, exactly what shade of lipstick an influencer is wearing has been hard. Apps like LiketoKnowIt, which allow you to shop influencers’ posts by taking screenshots, have garnered millions of users by providing a stopgap solution. Brand-specific social shopping platforms like H&M's Itsapark have also stepped into the market. Still, many would-be consumers spend hours commenting on influencers' Instagram posts asking for more product information, or fruitlessly attempting to locate a product online.

The program is launching with just 23 brands and 55 influencers, including Parker Kit Hill, Gigi Hadid, and Huda Kattan. New public figures, creators, athletes, publishers and artists will be added in the coming months. More brand partners will also be onboarded.