Four months later, Claire has now found all three of her freshman roommates on Instagram. “Their Instagrams looked cute; I felt like we had a lot in common. I DM’ed them and … you could just tell it was a perfect match,” she said. “Assigned roommates are sort of scary. You don’t know who you’re gonna get stuck with. So everyone really wants to choose people.”

Many class accounts spawned Instagram group chats in which students not only find roommates, but also figure out plans for orientation, discuss rush, and debate whether or not there are good parties for freshmen. “There’s so many questions and things we don’t know about college, so we help each other out,” Claire said.

Account administrators also act as unofficial liaisons between the incoming class and the school, using Instagram Stories to post announcements, answer questions about transportation and orientation dates, troubleshoot problems before anyone arrives on campus, and promote school spirit. Charlton Zhu, a 17-year-old incoming freshman who runs Virginia Tech’s class page, used Instagram Stories to run a series of March Madness polls.

Because class pages are built for meeting people, students who are featured usually get a rush of Instagram followers afterward—and some, of course, are trying to game the system. “There’s some kids who send a bio and pics to literally every school in an attempt to gain followers or clout,” said Julianna Chen, a 17-year-old incoming freshman at Emory. “There’s a kid on IG who’s like, ‘Hey, guys, follow me. I’m excited to go to Emory.’ But we discovered his pics on five other schools’ pages, and he obviously didn’t get into them because the major he listed at each school didn’t even exist at most of them.”

To prevent clout chasers, some class pages make people submit photos of their actual acceptance letters or list the college’s name in their Instagram bio. But some kids who are deciding among several schools they’ve been accepted to will follow, and sometimes even submit to, all the schools’ class pages to see which one feels like the best fit.

Mackenzie, a 17-year-old in North Carolina, said the community she’s met through the @usc_2023 page greatly affected her decision to commit to the school after following class pages for UNC Chapel Hill and several others. “It makes you want to go to a school more, because it becomes real,” Mackenzie said. “You see faces and get to know people. It’s more than just a campus tour. It influences your decision.”

Connecting college students is what Facebook was built for. Since that social network began allowing high schoolers to join in 2006, teenagers have used it to meet other incoming freshmen at college. I remember joining a group for my specific dorm more than a decade ago, eagerly friending people who looked like they might be cool.