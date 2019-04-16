“Andrew was relentless at scanning full buildings,” his colleague, MIT’s John Ochsendorf told me. “He would get on top of the vaults and under the roofs to capture the geometry.”

(A year before he died, Tallon posted a brief tour of the upper parts of the choir as a 3D video to YouTube, embedded below.)

Now, with the building having sustained untold but very substantial damage, the data that Tallon and Blaer created could be an invaluable aid to whoever is charged with rebuilding the structure. Ochsendorf described the data as “essential for capturing [the structure] as built geometry.” (He added, however, that the cathedral, no matter what happens now, “is irreplaceable, of course.”)

Tallon and Blaer’s laser data consists of 1 billion data points, structured as “point clouds,” which software can render into images of the three-dimensional space. Stitch them together, inside and out, map the photographs onto the precise 3D models, and you have a full digital recreation of incredible detail and resolution.

“I saw this happening and I had two thoughts,” Blaer told me of watching the cathedral engulfed in flames. “One thought was that I was kind of relieved that he didn’t actually have to see this happen. But on the other hand, he knew it so well and had so much information about how it’s constructed, he would have been so helpful in terms of rebuilding it.”

Laser scans like Tollen and Blaer’s represent a significant development in the restoration of historic buildings.“Having the scans is incredibly important in any kind of reconstruction,” said Raymond Pepi, president of Building Conservation Associates, which was the restoration consultant for St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Megan Rispoli is a specialist in restoring religious buildings and ruins; she also worked on the St. Patrick’s project through her work with the firm Murphy Burnham & Buttrick. She said the value of the laser scanning data is that they capture the buildings as they really are.

“It would capture the cathedral in all its true dimension and imperfection,” Rispoli told me. “When you draw a building, you tend to make things perfect right angles, and it helps you make sense of the building. But that isn’t actually what exists.”

For a building like Notre Dame, built over hundreds of years, it’s almost certainly the case that any drawing or archival material about the construction of the building would be incomplete or incorrect, the preservationist and architectural historian Lindsay Petersen told me. Given that, the laser data might be the ground truth in a way that nothing else is.

“Historic drawings or even modern drawings are only accurate up to a certain degree,” said Petersen, who is now with the preservation consultancy Higgins Quasebarth & Partners. “Laser scans get you accuracy up to the millimeter.”