Crucially, Instagram provides much more context—and conversation fodder—than a random string of ten digits. Because iMessage or SMS don’t come with public profiles, when someone texts you from a number outside your contacts, you have little to no information on who that person is or where you met. Sometimes a person will provide this information themself via text, but often you're left guessing.

But adding someone on Instagram is like scanning a digital business card into your address book. You get the person's full name, their bio, and a direct line of contact through Instagram DM. Plus you have the added benefit of scrolling back on their profile for additional context on who they are and what they're into.

Phone number? No, here’s my insta handle. Thanks. @tayl0rhess — a keystone gay (@localAssChief) January 21, 2018

A person's Instagram posts provide a stream of conversation prompts: Maybe you’ll just reply to their Story, asking where they got that pasta they're eating, or notice they're nearby and asking to meet up for a drink. One of the hardest parts of fostering a new connection is figuring out how to reach out and start a conversation out of thin air. Instagram makes it easy.

John Colucci, a social strategist in Seattle, said that he's even seen the insta swap become more popular in business settings. In fact, he has all but done away with his physical business cards. Instagram is "a less intense, light touch connection," he said. It’s notably less uptight than LinkedIn, said Allison Winer, a public relations strategist in Baltimore. "LinkedIn is so stale when it comes to being interactive, and then exchanging numbers is a little too formal and close for comfort," she told me.

I'm going back to giving out my insta handle instead of my phone number — Biggie Shorty (@OhmyisthatMilo) January 7, 2019

And of course, because Instagram is such a good way to get a sense of someone's personality and interests, it's also a great way to suss out dating opportunities. Winer said that men nearly always ask for her Instagram handle as opposed to her phone number. "To be honest, I always try to look them up that way, too," she said. "It gives you a little insight into their life, and of course, selfies." Many dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble, even allow users to sync their Instagram profiles so suitors can browse their recent pics. In 2017, New York Magazine coined the term Tindstagramming, for the growing phenomenon of men who slide directly into women's DMs on Instagram looking for a date.

Giving ur insta handle is basically giving ur phone number expect I get to creep & decide if I wanna respond after research. -Single smarter — Sarah Quintana (@_sarah_quintana) September 23, 2017

Revealing your phone number to too many people can also be a security concern. Once someone adds your number to their contacts it's easy for them to find your profiles on other apps. Given the prevalence of two-factor authentication, keeping your phone number private is an important part of thwarting SIM card hackers. "I avoid giving my [phone number] out unless I know a person very well," said Nima Gardideh, a tech worker and entrepreneur, citing security concerns.

These days people just ask what your insta handle is instead of your phone number. So whack. — Sarah Sherman (@shermy_21) July 23, 2017

When things go south, the fluid nature of Instagram makes it easy to disconnect. Whereas on Facebook or LinkedIn unfriending someone is a default two-way interaction, on Instagram, it's easy to simply click the unfollow button.