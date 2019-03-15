Significant portions of the manifesto appear to be an elaborate troll, written to prey on mainstream media's worst tendencies. As the journalist Robert Evans noted, "This manifesto is a trap … laid for journalists searching for the meaning behind this horrific crime. There is truth in there, and valuable clues to the shooter’s radicalization, but it is buried beneath a great deal of, for lack of a better word, 'shitposting.'"

Shitposting is a slang term used to describe the act of posting trollish and usually ironic content designed to derail a conversation or elicit a strong reaction from people who aren't in on the joke. Certain aspects of the shooter's manifesto fall into this category. He includes Navy Seal Copypasta, a meme that originated on 4chan. He claims that Spyro the Dragon 3, a video game, taught him ethno-nationalism and Fortnite taught him to "floss on the corpses," referring to a viral dance move from the game. These absurd references are meant to troll readers.

One more thought: the shooter makes repeated references to the “remove Kebab” meme, which is based on a propaganda video produced by Serb nationalist forces during the Bosnian War & Bosnian Genocide in 90s. Meshes w/ Obilić references & clear Breivik influence. — Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) March 15, 2019

The shooter also credits the far-right personality Candace Owens with helping to “push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness.” Though the shooter could be a genuine fan of Owens, who has been known to espouse right-leaning views on immigration and gun control, this reference may be meant to incite Owens’s critics to blame her.

That doesn't mean the racism expressed throughout the 74-page manifesto isn’t genuine. But the complexities of the crime are still unfolding and, as the New York Times journalist Kevin Roose cautioned, “The NZ shooter's apparent manifesto is thick with irony and meta-text and very easy to misinterpret." Unfortunately, when journalists report on these horrific acts, the shooter's hateful messages are sometimes amplified in the process. But the origins of that hate and the shooter's public postings do need to examined, even when it’s difficult to take them at face value.

Mass killers have long exploited the media environments they operate within. The Zodiac killer gained notoriety by convincing newspapers to publish his cryptic messages. In 2015, a shooter in Virginia killed people during a live television broadcast.

As the internet and social media have democratized access to information, much of it spreads without necessary context. As the Verge writer Elizabeth Lopatto noted in 2015, “Our interactions with these killers were mediated by huge media gatekeepers—their manifestos were left at their homes, or sent to newspapers and TV stations. If the manifestos appeared at all, they were quoted from, rather than released in full. This is no longer the case.”