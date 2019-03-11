Today, the same problem faces Silicon Valley. Flooded with wealth and influence, the array of South Bay cities that comprise the high-tech business sector bear few meaningful architectural features to mark its cultural importance. That’s why the San Jose City Council will consider a proposal this month to launch a design competition for a landmark “that symbolizes its power and reach,” as the New York Times put it. The plan reveals the hidden terror of a region driven by the immaterial nature of software business. A monument’s purpose is to make permanent something transient. And to be truly eternal, any good landmark must also invite, and even desire, its own destruction. In pursuing one, Silicon Valley makes an unusual concession: That it too is mortal, and fears death as much as anyone.

San Francisco has monuments worthy of destruction, accomplishments of architecture and engineering both that tug heartstrings and record human accomplishment directly in the built environment. The Golden Gate bridge, of course, which has been destroyed repeatedly in film. Or the Transamerica Pyramid, a distinctive, white-quartz landmark in the city’s financial district that was the city’s tallest skyscraper until Salesforce Tower captured that laurel in 2018.

The latter structure was called Transbay Tower until the company that bears its name signed a lucrative long-term lease to become the structure’s anchor tenant. It too has not achieved landmark status. Salesforce is one of only a few children of the dot-com economy that didn’t burn out as an adult; it’s still technically called Salesforce.com, Inc., a vestigial remnant of the days when a URL marked a distinction. But the company couldn’t produce a more boring product: customer-relationship management (CRM) software, an information-age approach to a problem as old as modern industry. That this particular big-tech company would name the tallest building in San Francisco, rather than Facebook or Google or Uber, testifies to the anodyne aspirations of even bigger tech. When it comes to making a mark on the world, the tech sector prefers to do it through their products and services, not through their physical plants.

That’s a history as old as Silicon Valley itself. When the region, once known as Santa Clara Valley, transitioned from an agricultural and packaging economy to semiconductors, and then to information, it grew haphazardly. Famously, the sector celebrates the suburban garage where Hewlett Packard was started (and later, Apple’s copycat) as its birthplace. As hobby became industry, low-profile, tilt-up buildings were constructed to accommodate the growing need for office space. Forgettable and ugly, these structures persist, with occasional efforts to make them slightly more attractive and sustainable going unnoticed.