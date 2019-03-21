These companies are using hashing, which they have long touted as a technological solution for removing extremist, disturbing, or pornographic content. Here’s how it works: When moderators remove a video or an image, hashing technology allows them to extract a unique digital signature based on metadata from the photo or video. New uploads are matched against a hashing database, ensuring that something that’s been banned before isn’t re-uploaded later.

Over time, the database grows and, hopefully, blocks uploads before the snowball effect of multiple users searching, sharing, and re-uploading banned content allows disturbing content to trend. Facebook, for example, also uses hashing to help combat revenge porn and copyright violations, in addition to extremist content.

But when the technology went up against the video from Christchurch, a number of issues arose. First, platforms rely on users to flag videos as the initial hash, and from there it can attempt to block new uploads. Although 200 users watched the initial live-stream in its entirety, none of them flagged it. That’s probably because the alleged killer posted links to the live-stream in extremist corners of the internet, which means the first people to watch it were likely already radicalized. The first user flag came 30 minutes after the live-stream ended, Reuters reports.

Facebook’s scale is such that its crisis-response model relies on everyone—not just its employees— to report content. In its Thursday update, Rosen responded to suggestions that it add a broadcast delay to Facebook Live video. Rosen came out against the idea, writing “given the importance of user reports, adding a delay would only further slow down videos getting reported, reviewed, and first responders being alerted to provide help on the ground.” Facebook’s first line of defense when videos slip past automated filters is reports from viewers. Whether or not they comply depends on the audience.

Second, users sometimes bypass hashing attempts by uploading a version of the video that is watermarked or cropped, or a recording of a screen that is playing the video. Facebook’s blog post said it had 800 slightly altered duplicates in its database the day after the shooting. Each video that passes through hash filtering is another opportunity for a user to rip the video and upload it again himself.

Third, hashing only works on material that’s already been flagged or is very similar to something in the database. As Rosen noted in his blog post, hashing “has worked very well for areas such as nudity, terrorist propaganda and also graphic violence where there is a large number of examples we can use to train our systems.” But the company’s system simply didn’t have large volumes of data on filmed mass shootings, he wrote.

But Hany Farid, a computer-science professor at Dartmouth who specializes in robust hashing and photo forensics, told me he thinks there’s a fourth reason hashing technology fails to block some content.