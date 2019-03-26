With more traditional market research, “you’ll ... get some people [whose faces] are very expressive with emotions and yet those emotions may not be very deeply felt,” said Mark Drummond, the co-founder of Neural Sense, a neuromarketing agency, over the phone. “And you get some people who are very deadpan and don’t really express much with their emotional response but they actually are feeling those emotions quite deeply.”

Say a bank has noticed a sharp drop in loan applications. It may ask Neural Sense to conduct a biometric survey in which respondents are outfitted with a host of sensors, then told to apply for a loan. In the next room, a team watches their screen as they scroll through the pages, examining their biofeedback.

Sensors attached to the wrists and fingertips measures the formation of sweat on subjects’ skin, a measure called galvanic skin response (GSR). Cameras trained on their face measure muscle movements, quantifying whether people are happy, sad, or frustrated at any moment. Iris trackers follow each respondent’s gaze, charting the areas of the screen they spend the most time looking at. Finally, a brain-reading cap produces an EEG that reveals the intensity of users’ emotions. In a typical survey, a respondent is given eight tasks over about 30 minutes.

“As you layer more of the technologies and the more sophisticated they get, the costs increase,” Drummond explained. Most companies opt just for eye-tracking, the least expensive option, often coupled with facial-expression analysis. GSR is useful for longer tasks, he said, while EEG, the most expensive measure, gives the most insight into why people react the way they do. As with any focus group, diversity is key to having a representative sample, Drummond notes, but there’s no evidence that respondents’ race or gender significantly affects their responses. Occupation, he observes, has more impact: People in high-pressure jobs, like EMTs and doctors, tend to respond much more slowly to stimuli than the average person.

The medical equipment and high-tech interfaces may seem novel, but neuromarketing is a very old practice. As early as the 1950s, researchers used skin-attached sensors to measure physiological responses to marketing. The biggest difference now is how much cheaper and easier it is to collect the data because of the attendant technologies.

Mike Bartels is the director of marketing research and UX at Tobii, a Swedish neuromarketing firm specializing in eye-tracking technology. Tobii has done research studies with Google and Facebook, using both traditional focus-group-style testing and in-home studies. Respondents are given a pair of specialty glasses that measure eye movements, then sent home and told to act normally.