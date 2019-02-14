Read: Inside Waymo’s secret world for training self-driving cars

Apple, whose self-driving program is less high-profile, came in at No. 3 in miles driven, with nearly 80,000 autonomous miles. However, the company’s disengagement rate was 871.65 disengagements per 1,000 miles, according to the DMV methodology—the highest of the 27 companies that submitted data.

Apple’s cover letter to the DMV indicates that the company changed its reporting methodology halfway through the year, and that after July 2018, the company’s rate of “important disengagements” would land it in the realm of 0.5 disengagements per 1,000 miles, which would be in the top tier of performances.

That enormous discrepancy highlights what the various companies don’t like about the reporting processes. They don’t have a true standard for what must count as a “disengagement,” leaving room for companies to make their numbers look better (or even worse) than they might otherwise be. Where the miles are driven obviously matters, too: It’s harder to drive in Manhattan than Palo Alto. And these cars are trying to learn, which means you don’t necessarily want to encourage drives on empty highways, where the learning rate per mile is low.

Nonetheless, no other state requires any kind of disclosure about miles driven or disengagements. These numbers are all we have, in large part because none of these companies want to self-report, nor do their interactions with the DMV seem to indicate that they’d like more stringent standards.

Huge, huge, huge money is at stake in the race to build autonomous vehicles of all kinds, and no company wants to give away more secrets than it has to.

This year, the field of real competitors has grown. More companies have attained the basic ability to run a self-driving car on the streets of California for fairly extended periods of time. The most advanced ones have expanded their driving greatly. And it’s worth noting that much of the action occurs in special training facilities outside California (whether that’s in Arizona or the traditional seat of the car industry, Michigan), or in simulated worlds filled with real data.

In just the past week, two new players received $1.4 billion of funding: $940 million to Nuro, a driverless delivery company, and $500 million to Aurora. Amazingly, both companies can trace their lineage to the Google self-driving-car project that eventually spun off into Waymo, a company that financial analysts value at tens of billions of dollars. In 2018, self-driving-car company Zoox also raised $500 million. Many others have secured or are eyeing tens of millions, a hundred million, or even a billion dollars.

Nuro, Aurora, and Zoox all appear on the DMV list. Zoox and Nuro both posted top-five disengagement numbers and ranked fifth and sixth in miles driven (30,000 and 25,000, respectively). Aurora drove almost 33,000 miles (fourth in the pack), but showed a very high disengagement rate of 10.01 per 1,000 miles. That could be consistent with the kind of long-term-oriented program that founder Chris Urmson has outlined.