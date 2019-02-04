“There was the physical Facebook,” Goodin said. “This was an enhanced digital version of that. People understood the utility of a Facebook. That core functionality enabled it to spread and the more that it spread, the more that it was capable of spreading.”

So what did people do, then, now that they had the long-awaited online Facebook? Most of the people I talked with couldn’t really remember. “I don’t remember anything like, ‘I’m going on Facebook to do this,” Teddy Wright, another Kirkland resident who is now a teaching associate at the University of Washington School of Social Work, told me.

“I remember staring at Facebook in my Harvard dorm room on my giant laptop (before wifi was widespread, back when you still had to be plugged into an Ethernet cable to get online) totally perplexed as to why this site was appealing,” Laura Weidman Powers wrote in an email to me.

Mostly, it seems, people went on Facebook to do nothing. But it was the best way of doing nothing.

They also poked people, which no one ever understood, even way back at the beginning. “My friends and I poked each other a few times to see what the appeal was and I never got it,” said Weidman Powers, who went on to co-found Code 2040, a nonprofit dedicated to diversifying the technology industry. “However, I do have a friend who met his wife via Facebook poke, so go figure.”

By far the most cited common use was to check on someone’s relationship status, which now suddenly posed a new problem for couples. Defining or ending a relationship meant choosing a new answer in a dropbox; one of life’s enduring human messes now required an answer that a computer could understand.

But there were two features, long since disappeared or buried in obscurity, that were themselves useful, and that hinted at the power that the data underlying the service could hold. The first was you could see who else was in your classes. A new information layer now sat over the top of every class you were in. See someone interesting? Need help with homework? Now there was an entirely new route to reaching people you had class with. The second was that if you wrote the band name, for example, “Godspeed You Black Emperor,” as an interest in your profile, and then clicked on the link that generated, you would see everyone who had listed that as a favorite band. Any book or movie or artist suddenly had a visible network of people attached to it. “It struck me as a very efficient way to find communities of common interest around these pretty quickly and this was a novel and very useful feature,” said John Norvell, an anthropologist who was teaching at Harvard that year.

And if you think about how Instagram hashtags work now, it’s not too far off from that very early vision. Courses showed the power that layering Facebook on top of existing real-life groups of people could have. And the other feature showed an enduring truth about social media: liking certain cultural products and hobbies put you in a particular social grouping, according to the machine, if nothing else.