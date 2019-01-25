Walgreens is piloting a new line of “smart” coolers—fridges equipped with cameras that scan shoppers’ faces and make inferences on their age and gender. On January 14, the company announced its first pilot at a store in Chicago in January, with plans for more stores in New York and San Francisco equipped with the tech.
Demographic information is key to retail shopping. Retailers want to know what people are buying, segmenting shoppers into groups (by gender, age, and income, to name a few) and then targeting them precisely. To that end, these smart coolers are a marvel.
If, for example, Pepsi wanted to launch an ad campaign targeting young women, it could use smart cooler data to see if its campaign is working. These machines can draw all kinds of useful inferences: Maybe young men buy more Sprite if it’s displayed next to Mountain Dew. Maybe older women buy more ice cream on Thursday nights than any other day of the week. The tech also has “iris tracking” capabilities, meaning the company can collect data on which displayed items are the most looked at.
Crucially, the “Cooler Screens” system does not use facial recognition. Shoppers aren’t identified when the fridge cameras scan their faces. Instead, the cameras analyze their faces to make inferences about their age and gender. First, the camera takes their picture, which an AI system will measure and analyze, say, the width of someone’s eyes, the distance between their lips and nose, and other micro measurements. From there, the system can estimate, in the broadest categories, if the person who opened the door is a woman in her early twenties or a male in his late 50’s. It’s analysis, not recognition.
The distinction between the two is very important. In Illinois, facial recognition in public is outlawed under BIPA, the Biometric Privacy Act. For two years, Google and Facebook fought class actions suits filed under the law, where plaintiffs claimed companies obtained their facial data without their consent. Home security cams with face recognition abilities like Nest or Amazon’s ring also have those features disabled in the state; including even Google’s viral “art selfie” app is banned. The suit against Facebook was dismissed in January, but privacy advocates champion BIPA as a sort of would-be template for a world where facial recognition is federally regulated.
Walgreen’s’ camera system only makes note of what shoppers picked up and basic information on their age and gender. Last year, a Canadian mall used cameras to track shoppers and make inferences about which demographics prefer which stores. Shoppers’ identities weren’t collected or stored, but the mall ended the pilot after widespread backlash.
There’s no word if Walgreens plans to expand beyond Chicago stores, but the “smart cooler” is just one of dozens of tracking technologies emerging in stores. At Amazon Go, for example, shopping requires an Amazon profile; Sensors make note of your purchases and the resulting data is part of the feedback loop Amazon uses to target ads at shoppers, making them more money.
