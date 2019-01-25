Walgreens is piloting a new line of “smart” coolers—fridges equipped with cameras that scan shoppers’ faces and make inferences on their age and gender. On January 14, the company announced its first pilot at a store in Chicago in January, with plans for more stores in New York and San Francisco equipped with the tech.

Demographic information is key to retail shopping. Retailers want to know what people are buying, segmenting shoppers into groups (by gender, age, and income, to name a few) and then targeting them precisely. To that end, these smart coolers are a marvel.

If, for example, Pepsi wanted to launch an ad campaign targeting young women, it could use smart cooler data to see if its campaign is working. These machines can draw all kinds of useful inferences: Maybe young men buy more Sprite if it’s displayed next to Mountain Dew. Maybe older women buy more ice cream on Thursday nights than any other day of the week. The tech also has “iris tracking” capabilities, meaning the company can collect data on which displayed items are the most looked at.

Crucially, the “Cooler Screens” system does not use facial recognition. Shoppers aren’t identified when the fridge cameras scan their faces. Instead, the cameras analyze their faces to make inferences about their age and gender. First, the camera takes their picture, which an AI system will measure and analyze, say, the width of someone’s eyes, the distance between their lips and nose, and other micro measurements. From there, the system can estimate, in the broadest categories, if the person who opened the door is a woman in her early twenties or a male in his late 50’s. It’s analysis, not recognition.