Still, interest from companies and digital-media planners hasn’t slowed. Because in 2019, every viral moment is a branding opportunity. “Being the first brand to crack out of the egg is worth at least $10 million,” said Nik Sharma, the head of the digital agency VaynerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business. He added that he would even advise clients “to spend on the egg instead of the Super Bowl.”

Kyle Bunch, the managing director of partnerships at R/GA, an advertising agency, also compared the egg to a Super Bowl ad. “If you have something really good to put in that expensive placement, then it could be worth it,” he said. Charlie Joslin, a social strategist at GSD&M, an agency in Austin, said one of the company’s clients has already inquired about partnering with the egg. “It’s an appealing opportunity for a lot of brands,” he said.

In the weeks since the egg went viral, countless people have tried to get a piece of the action. Last week, Instagram star Supreme Patty was incorrectly named the owner of the account after a member of his crew drunkenly bragged to a TMZ reporter. And Ishan Goel, a marketer, also claimed to have partnered with the egg and played a role in its viral success. In fact, he never partnered or worked with the egg in any sort of official capacity, and the egg has since blocked him on Instagram. (The egg did not respond to multiple Instagram direct messages from The Atlantic.)

Meanwhile, many companies, seeking to capitalize on the ambiguity, have hijacked the egg’s name to boost their own promotions. “Want to collaborate with @World_Record_Egg but don’t know who to contact? We’ve got you covered,” an Instagram ad by the content-creator platform Inzpire.me reads, before linking users to a network of egg-related accounts, none of which is the World Record Egg. Thousands of social-media stars and meme accounts have changed their name to World_Record_Egg on Instagram to capture search traffic related to the term. Some people even built clone pages, such as @world_record_eggcooked, which have themselves racked up thousands of followers. Currently, the No. 11 adventure game on the Apple App Store Top Charts is an egg-themed flappy-bird clone. It’s one of more than 500 “world-record egg” apps.

The account has already sold merchandise, including a T-shirt, donating 10 percent of the proceeds from a three-day sale to three charities: YoungMinds, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Other nonprofits say they hope the account will consider them worthy of promotion. Keri Goff, the creative director at DoSomething.org, said that while the account hasn’t approached the organization yet, DoSomething.org would be thrilled to partner with it. “It would be an incredible brand play for anyone attached to the big reveal,” she said. “Our target demographic is Gen Z, and they’re really attached to these big social-media moments, so it would be incredible.”