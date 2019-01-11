Though people have almost always relied on other people to take photos of themselves, Instagram and influencer culture has transformed those duties into a near full-time job. In 2015, a fake PSA produced by Jeff Houghton solidified the term and went massively viral. With nearly 7 billion views, the video profiles the men “behind every cute girl on Instagram.” They bemoan having to delete all the apps of their phone to make room for more photos and transforming into “a human selfie stick.”

In the three years since that video was shot, however, the term has evolved. The joke of the Instagram-husband video was that these men are miserable. You’re meant to sympathize with the men and laugh or scoff at the women for forcing them to do something as “trivial” as taking endless photos. The men are seen as begrudging participants and you’re meant to sympathize with their struggle. But Instagram and the digital landscape it created have shifted massively since the video was released. Those women people laughed at for taking endless photos in front of brick walls are now influencers—people who leverage a social-media following to influence others and make money—and are worth millions. And while men used to be seen as begrudging participants, more so-called Instagram husbands are embracing the term and becoming an integral part of their partners’ businesses.

One man on the front lines of this movement is Jordan Ramirez. When Ramirez, a tech entrepreneur, married Dani Austin, a lifestyle influencer with a quarter of a million followers, in 2018, the influencer world was still new to him. While Austin was jetting around the world shooting photos, picking outfits, scouting locations, producing YouTube videos, and growing her audience, Ramirez had a separate and unrelated career in the tech startup world.

But when they got married, their lives began to blend and Ramirez started to reassess his own career goals in light of his wife’s success. Though he had snapped photos and helped her on some projects previously, it wasn’t until they got married that he embraced the role of Instagram husband.

Because of the grueling, 24/7 nature of most influencers’ jobs, being an Instagram husband in 2019 doesn’t just entail taking a few iPhone photos while you’re out. Ramirez, like many other spouses who work in a full-time Instagram-husband capacity, has taken on operational and business aspects of his wife’s influencer business and taught himself photo editing to help with production.

Ramirez said the decision to pivot his career into a full-time Instagram husband was not an easy one. “A lot of the husbands [of influencers] are in the same spot as I was,” he said. “You’re faced with a choice. You can have your own thing, but typically her business is thriving and you don’t want to be that distant from your wife as she’s traveling.” He also worried about devoting his life to a new and unstable industry. “I was raised in a generation like, here’s what the atomic household looks like. You’re supposed to go out and be a banker, doctor,” he said. However, as Dani’s career has flourished, so too has Ramirez’s.