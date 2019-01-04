Read: Instagram is the new Evite

It wasn’t always easy to find the like-minded on Instagram. Discovery is core to the Instagram experience and part of the reason the platform has grown to more than 1 billion monthly active users. The Instagram Explore tab, which features an endless tile of Instagram posts aligned with your interests, is great for helping users find more posts and accounts to follow. Explore is where you go to find cool stuff, but not necessarily where you go to meet new people.

The comment section is increasingly where connections are made. One recent post by the YouTube star Emma Chamberlain features more than 19,000 comments. Lots are from kids simply reacting to her photo, but there are also two girls bonding over having the same type of glasses, young women sharing info on what they’re wearing, and others discussing mental health.

Some teenagers turned to the comment section of the teen heartthrob Noah Centineo’s photos to solicit other young people with depression to join their group chat. “I’ve seen comments where it’s like, ‘If you’re LGBT, reply to this, and I’ll add you to a group chat,’ or ‘If you’re taking AP Physics right now, reply so we can help each other,’” Ashley said. “Comments [on Instagram] just make it really easy to find people with similar interests to you. When you read a comment, you can tell what someone’s personality is. You can pick, like, Oh, do I want to interact with this person or not?”

In other words, in a sea of tightly curated identical Instagram photos, comments allow you to express your personality, thoughts, and feelings in a way that photos can’t. This is especially true for celebrities.

“It’s one thing for Ryan Reynolds to post a hilarious picture, but it adds a whole other element to it when Blake Lively comments something witty on it,” said Emma Diamond, a co-founder of Comments by Celebs. Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen, John Mayer, Kevin Hart, Kate Beckinsale, and Halle Berry are all prolific Instagram commenters, regularly weighing in in the comment section of their own photos and those of others. Comments by Celebs’ other co-founder, Julie Kramer, said Instagram’s comment section acts as a natural watering hole for people with shared interests.

For an increasing number of accounts, a feed post is really just a vehicle for starting a comment thread. So-called same-pic-every-day accounts, which post the exact same photo every day, may seem boring, but their appeal is not the images posted to their feed; it’s the discussions that happen below them. “Make friends in the comments. Tell something about urself and reply to others,” one Instagram account that posts wholesome stars daily posted to its followers. More than 2,500 people responded, most of whom appear to be teens. “I love photography and soccer,” one high schooler wrote. Thirty-three users replied, saying they shared his interests. Several asked him to check out their own photography Instagram accounts; one offered to connect him with a friend who also liked to take photos so they could meet up.