For many years, China has been important to American companies as a site of production, but over the last 15 years, Chinese consumption of American products has become a major part of global corporations’ business models. So, a Chinese economic slowdown is bad for American business.

Is the trade war having an effect? Apple says so: “We believe the economic environment in China has been further impacted by rising trade tensions with the United States.”

2. Apple is an iPhone company.

While Apple makes laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and speakers, the sheer size of the smartphone market has meant that Apple has become, roughly, an iPhone company. The trouble in China, then, is really about the company’s phone sales there, not much of anything else.

“Lower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China, accounts for all of our revenue shortfall to our guidance and for much more than our entire year-over-year revenue decline,” Cook continued. “In fact, categories outside of iPhone (Services, Mac, iPad, Wearables/Home/Accessories) combined to grow almost 19 percent year-over-year.”

It’s notable that a slowdown in one country’s iPhone sales could wipe out nearly 20 percent growth in other categories. That’s the relative scale of these businesses.

3. Smartphones are (almost) commodities.

Apple has relied on customers to upgrade their phones regularly, as if the newest phone was a necessity because the technologies were changing so quickly. Toward that end, they’ve created a financing program and incentives for people to trade in their phones on a regular basis.

The iPhone is a great phone, and always has been. But Google and Samsung also make great phones now. Apple has not really been able to maintain, let alone extend its lead in things like camera or battery technology. And it’s those two things, the pull of a new camera and the push of an old battery that, anecdotally, drive most people to a new phone.

While the Chinese business problem seems most acute, Apple also admitted that there were some iPhone growth problems in developed markets, which is to say North America and Europe, too. “[W]e believe there are other factors broadly impacting our iPhone performance,” Cook said, “including consumers adapting to a world with fewer carrier subsidies, U.S. dollar strength-related price increases, and some customers taking advantage of significantly reduced pricing for iPhone battery replacements.”

As MG Siegler noted, it was probably only a matter of time before the “law of large numbers” eventually, finally caught up to the iPhone business. If you already sell an ungodly amount of phones, it’s hard to keep selling an even more ungodly amount of phones.

4. For most tech companies, corporate growth and profitability are dependent on overseas markets.

If there is a larger lesson in the news, it’s that the American economy isn’t the only place where American companies make money. Roughly 40 percent of the profits generated by companies in the S&P 500 come from overseas. And in markets like smartphones, where Europe and North America are pretty well saturated, the growth investors crave lies in emerging markets like Brazil, India, and China.