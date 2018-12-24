That’s likely because coal was relatively new to domestic infrastructure. The adoption of coal, as the historian Sean Patrick Adams explains in his book Home Fires, was just beginning in the 1820s. It would not finish until roughly the 1870s. Before then, many people still burned wood in their hearths. Instead of coal, naughty children received stones, fresh whips in the form of small branches, ashes, or cold potatoes as punishment.

As the century progressed, American households became increasingly reliant on coal for heating. Stoves replaced inefficient hearths, and coal replaced rapidly dwindling supplies of wood. Around the end of the century, coal starts to appear in Christmas stories.

Among them is the 1892 W.D. Howell story “Christmas Every Day,” in which a little girl wishes for infinite Christmases. Howell writes that parents get stockings filled “with potatoes and pieces of coal wrapped up in tissue paper, just as they always had every Christmas.” Later in the tale the narrator notes, “After a while, coal and potatoes began to be awfully scarce, so many had been wrapped up in tissue paper to fool papas and mammas,” suggesting that coal might have been a gag present—or, like socks, a disappointing gift for a child but a reasonable one for an adult.

In many cases, characters are downright happy to receive coal for Christmas. In one Victorian poem, a poor couple gratefully receives turkey, potatoes, and coal from a neighbor on Christmas day. In another short story, a poor family gets piles of Christmas presents from some relatives, including a full cellar of coal.

Coal seems to adopt its punitive symbolism around the turn of the century. The material had taken over most domestic heating by then. While there were outliers, like those with expensive wood or steam heating systems, many Americans relied more and more on their local coal merchant and the increasingly distant mines. Coal was common and plentiful, features that made it a bad gift, like the switches and stones of earlier years.

The 1912 short story “A Prince of Good Fellows,” by Myron Adams, offers a clear link between coal and bad behavior. In the story, Tom and his mother take on the responsibility of providing a “real Christmas,” including presents from Santa, for Tom’s little sisters despite the family’s poverty. To make sure the deception works, Tom tells his sisters the same story adults used a century before that Santa gives stones to bad boys. He then fills his stocking with wrapped pieces of coal.

Coal was likely the closest stone Tom could find in his urban environment. His house would have a small pile ready to be burned. Come Christmas day, the little girls riot when Tom’s “presents” are revealed; they believe Santa made a grievous error because Tom is not a bad boy. Tom’s story is a good model for how coal was substituted for switches or stones: Someone needed a punishment at the last second, and coal was everywhere because of its use in domestic stoves.