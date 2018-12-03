For schools where the trend has caught on, a “party account” essentially acts as a mini website, and will often set up a series of “requirements” for attendance. “They’ll post things like, ‘Please unfollow if you’re below sixth grade,’ ‘You have to be following the main accounts of the people who run the party,’ stuff like that, or, ‘Unfollow if you do this,’ or, ‘We won’t let you come if X,’” says Mandy, who, like many of the teens in this story, asked to be referred to by her first name only. Recent posts on an account for a high-school Halloween party encouraged guests to arrive in costume, provided the address of the party, and clarified that no eighth graders would be allowed.

Mandy says that the accounts also usually clarify how open the party is and what constitutes an actual invite. They’ll post things like, “‘If we accept you [as a follower], you can come, if we follow you back that means we want you to come,’” she says.

lesson from teen cousins who live in LA: when teens have big parties they make a new insta account ~for the party~ and people have to request to follow it, and an approval means you can come to the party??? and you have to show your insta to get into the party (there is security) — mo mcbirney (@motormo) November 25, 2018

Sebastian, an 18-year-old in Los Angeles, says that nearly every big party he’s recently attended had a dedicated Instagram account. Just four years ago, he was still getting Facebook event invites, but now, “I don’t remember the last time a party was on Facebook,” he says. The switch to Instagram allows kids to escape the ever-watchful eye of parents and other adults like school administrators or police. “When you think Facebook, you think, your grandma and mom are on that,” says Jason, who is also 18. “They’re probably following you. Insta is different.”

While Facebook event pages make clear who their organizers are, Instagram party accounts frequently don’t divulge that information. The anonymity of a party page allows for plausible deniability if the account gets discovered by a parent. If a party you spent weeks hyping up on Instagram gets out of hand, you can simply “be like, ‘Yeah, I had friends over and more people came,’” says Brown.

Read: Teens are being bullied “constantly” on Instagram

It also becomes easier to reuse pages for events. Some kids will spin up a party account for something like a birthday party, and then when it comes time for a new event, they’ll reuse the same account. It’s easier than having to start from scratch and build a new list and a separate event. Plus, you know that the info you post will go directly into your friends’ feeds.

Often, the kids who create party accounts are painfully aware of how important it is that the party looks cool. “Some kids will buy followers to make the party look bigger,” says Sebastian. Mass following and unfollowing to pique interest is another common tactic. Rory, a 13-year-old, says, “You can tell people to post on their story to promote it, to hype it up more.” Such a shout-out could grant attendees special privileges, like a plus-one.