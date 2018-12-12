Read: Your data is forever

It’s apropos, then, that Spotify added an astrological component to this year’s Wrapped, telling some which astrological signs they listened to most this year. (A recurring combination was Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, both Cancers.) The way Spotify touts the arrival of Wrapped results—“Find out everything there is to know about how you listened in 2018!”—is like stepping into a psychic’s parlor. We all want to know ourselves, and Spotify promises us an organized dredge of tea leaves, our true selves represented cleanly by the five songs we never even realized we listened to that much, each brightly colored slide a portrait of a complete and unique person—“because,” as the feature’s introduction reads, “no one else listened exactly like you.” Users read so much meaning into their results that Spotify’s Twitter support account has been inundated with angry replies from people convinced their 2018 chart-toppers were incorrect, or unfair.

Spotify Wrapped is a masterful coup of free advertising and an impressive display of consumer trust at a moment when our faith in tech companies is historically low. After all, in order to assemble your end-of-year hits playlist, the platform requires detailed information about everything you do and everything you hear when you use a platform many of us spend more time inside than any other. In 2016, the average Spotify user listened to roughly 2.5 hours of audio per day. That’s a colossal amount of data. In a year when other tech giants were taken to task by the government, the market, and the public for their privacy practices, it’s hard to imagine anyone would respond with such enthusiasm if Facebook, Twitter, or Google started sending out annual summaries of everything they’ve got on us.

That’s largely because Spotify feels different. Aside from some disputes over royalties that haven’t significantly hindered the company’s growth, Spotify is outwardly tame. There’s no comments section, and the platform got rid of messaging in 2017. Aside from a few second-order connectivity features—namely, the ability to stream and add to other users’ playlists and see what your friends are currently listening to—Spotify is a solitary experience, not a social network. Its personalized machine-curated playlists are a much-loved feature. And as personal as it is, music is less private than a chat history or cache of photos.

“The average music listener often uses music as a sort of aural wallpaper,” says Robert Prey, a professor of media studies at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. “It’s in the background and it’s not that important. It’s fun, and so people don’t take it as seriously.” In a November 2017 paper, the Swedish media scholar Patrick Vonderau coined the term “Spotify effect” to describe the way the platform has its downplayed its market impact while emphasizing its clever design and fun, user-facing features. Spotify’s achievement, the paper concluded, was “the company’s ability to fold markets into each other: to make disappear an aggressive financial growth strategy and business set-up based on ad-tech engineering by creating an aura of Nordic cool and public benefit around its use of music.”