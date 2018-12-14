Denise was already late, even before her augmented-reality glasses decided to perform another endless system update.

Updating…

Updating…

She drummed her fingers on the steering wheel of her car. She could not afford to be late for her first appointment of the day. Being late meant being rushed, and a rushed pitch would almost always turn into a failed pitch. She’d been emphatically reminded of that at her last performance review. She’d also been reminded that she needed to fail a lot less, if she wanted to keep her job.

Update complete. Please restart to initiate Pharmanalysis v8.5 for DataPoint View Glasses.

She could not afford to be late. But until she restarted her Glasses, she wouldn’t be able to see her calendar, and she needed to see her calendar to find out where her first appointment was.

Denise had become a pharmaceuticals representative because it promised independence. The Glasses were not in charge of her life or her choices, she reminded herself. They were just a tool. They could not tell her what to do.

She restarted the Glasses as instructed.

Welcome, Denise. The time is 10:35 AM.

Reminder: 10:30am Dr. Tobias Booten, Galvanyl sales meeting

Dr. Booten. She hadn’t worked with him before, and medical office buildings were a maze. Denise selected the appointment and waited for a navigational overlay to appear in her field of vision, guiding her from the parking lot to Dr. Booten’s office—but instead of the overlay, there was another prompt.

Congratulations! Your DataPoint View Glasses have been updated. Initiate tutorial for new features? > Now

> Later

> Dismiss

Irritably, Denise selected “dismiss” with a more emphatic gesture than the user interface required. She didn’t have time for this. Again, she selected the calendar appointment and waited for the navigational overlay.

You are currently 10 minutes late for your appointment with Dr. Tobias Booten.

“I know,” Denise hissed under her breath. She dismissed the notification and returned to the calendar appointment. Finally, finally, a blue navigational overlay appeared across both lenses of her Glasses, showing her how to get to her appointment. She would get there late, but at least she would get there.