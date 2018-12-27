“We’ve seen behavior on Instagram whereby some usernames … are stolen or traded,” an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. “We do not allow people to buy, sell or trade aspects of their account, including usernames. We are consistently taking steps to disincentivize and stop this behavior, including removing accounts that violate our policies.”

What frustrated many memers most about the mass ban was that they had no recourse and no way to learn any more about their situation. Dylan White, a 21-year-old who ran @Jaw, a popular account that posted memes and pop-culture news along with photos of men with strong jawlines, said he had been running his account for three years and had never had a problem with it previously. “This is my full-time income, so it’s very detrimental to my livelihood,” he said. Ryan was also worried about the money he lost in the crackdown. “I was trying to eat dinner and socialize with my family,” he said, “but knowing behind the scenes everything I've built, my entire net worth, was just gone before my eyes.”

Several memers who were also affected said that they hadn't obtained their accounts improperly, though they could be taking the fall for bad action by previous owners. Several users, including Ryan, also had personal pages and accounts banned, ones that they knew they had founded from the get-go.

Several theories circulated on Kik, where owners of the largest meme pages on Instagram communicate. Some suspected that Instagram was cracking down on a rogue employee who had illegitimately claimed these usernames using an internal dashboard years ago and then sold them. In screenshots of Kik chats reviewed by The Atlantic, some people also wondered whether the purge was somehow tied to people's devices, since Instagram has been known to punish spammers by deleting all the accounts associated with a specific device or IP address. Another theory was that Instagram accounts that switched too frequently between public and private were targeted, a tactic that large pages had been exploiting as a growth hack in recent months.

Second ban wave lads and that's how you lose $300K worth of IG's 😘🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ry (@Verdict) December 25, 2018

Most meme account holders will likely never receive a detailed answer on what, exactly, they did wrong, but bans like this serve as a powerful reminder of just how volatile and unregulated the Instagram meme industry is, and how little it's tended to by the platform itself. Ben Cohen, the entrepreneur behind @BasicBitch who has since sold off his large Instagram accounts, said that despite the vast amounts of money some meme accounts generate, they're subject to almost no oversight.

Some popular memers, like @TheFatJewish's Josh Ostrowsky and @FuckJerry's Elliot Tebele, have successfully tied their real-life personas to their Instagram handles, but most large meme accounts operate anonymously. In fact, it's that very anonymity that allows these pages to transform themselves into a brand. Barak Shragai, the co-owner of @Daquan, told The Atlantic earlier this year that he considers Daquan's anonymity a key advantage to growth of his page, which has more than 11 million followers. Shragai says it allows followers to project their own personality onto the page and prevents followers from reading a meme through a particular lens based on who posted it.