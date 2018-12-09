As a practice, body modifications like tattoos have been around as long as humans have. One of their earliest uses was what psychologists call “social branding.” Five thousand years ago, for example, ancient Egyptians would tattoo slaves to set them apart from non-slaves when the former were taken out to be sold; so marked, the slaves constituted an “out-group,” a label imposed by force from without. The reverse can be seen in the European sailors who, starting in the 16th century, accumulated tribal skin designs after spending time among the indigenous peoples of North America and the South Pacific. These markings gave sailors and their curious onlookers “a fashionable flirt with the exotic,” at a time when not everyone could make the same voyages they had.

For similar reasons, for centuries people have put foreign words on art, clothing, and even human skin in an attempt to score social significance by trying to make mundane objects seem sophisticated and alluring. It was once fashionable, for instance, to pepper European medieval and Renaissance artworks with Arabic text. While visually dazzling, the words had no actual meaning; Britannica has called such text “beautiful gibberish.” This practice recently became the source of a controversy after a researcher claimed that a scrap of Viking burial clothes bore the word “Allah,” a claim later debunked by scholars. There is also the case of travelers from Victorian England who would go to Japan and engage in “tattoo tourism,” collecting indelible skin-souvenirs as fond reminders of the journey, but also as signals of worldliness to other people. Many Westerners still go to Japan for this purpose.

In the absence of sustained, meaningful engagement with their source cultures, these tattoos become cosmetic decoration alone. For some, foreign-language tattoos amount to an empty cosmopolitanism that casts far-flung peoples as a luxury commodity, rather than as communities to be understood earnestly after learning a foreign language or living abroad. For this reason, a University of Cambridge classicist has given up a lucrative side hustle verifying tattoos in ancient Latin, out of the feeling that the rebellious individualism that once characterized such body modifications “has been ousted by unthinking novelty ... or by undue obscurantism.”

Thanks to the internet, a voyeurism has erupted around badly translated tattoos. Social media can make errors in foreign-language tattoos visible to those who couldn’t otherwise tell the difference. By pulling back the curtain in this way, internet culture has stripped foreign-language body art of some of its former mystique. On top of that, tattoos have become more common in Western countries, making errors more widespread as designs influence one another. One might wonder why anyone would risk permanent embarrassment for a thrill, or to impart a vague sense of worldly chic when there are other ways to do so.