Alex Loyalty, a hip-hop artist manager, brand consultant, and co-owner of Inzei Records, has worked with people who have used social-media promotion as a form of stopgap income. “A lot of these kids are not where you’d think they’d be with the placements they have,” he says. “It’s a way for artists to support themselves while they’re coming up.”

selling instagram story posts with swipe up link! 100k+ views, dm me to get booked in! — Dylan (@carpoolsig) October 8, 2018

Monetizing an audience on social media is not a particularly new idea. What sets these fledgling artists and producers apart is the extent to which they sell every feature on every app: likes, comments, reposts, retweets, faves, story shares, native Instagram posts, Snapchat shout outs, all offered on a sliding scale based on how much you’re willing to pay to keep them up. Any social-media interaction is for sale, as long as someone is willing to pay.

Kid Hazel, a producer in Atlanta who has made beats for Fetty Wap and Bow Wow, and is now signed to 21 Savage’s label, Slaughter Gang, says that before he was signed, he once paid a fellow artist $50 to promote unreleased music of his and tag him. “It got me some followers, some new fans, even potential clients that might want to purchase beats or a collaboration,” he says.

While Instagram Story reposts are currently the most popular form of cross-promotion, some artists even charge for comments. “People pay top dollar for that certain name to comment on their page,” Hazel says, adding that if an artist that he liked messaged him asking to buy a comment he might be open to it. “If everything looked right, I wouldn’t charge that much. I’d probably charge 20 bucks. You want me to comment? Twenty bucks, I got you. As your name continues to grow, the price will go up. Some producers could charge way more ... And people will buy it all day.”

these bigger artists are literally getting paid like... 15 - 20$ for clicking a button. just build your connections naturally don't let these people scam you — arael🌕 (@araelsounds) October 16, 2018

Because there are no standard rates and everything is negotiable, Loyalty says he’s seen artists cash out for less than they’re worth. “When it comes to social media they don’t always know the value of what they’re posting,” he says. “They don’t know what a CPM is or cost per conversion, impression.” Savvy micro-monetizers make use of Instagram and Twitter’s native analytics tools, and frequently use them in their sales pitch. Some even post screenshots of the Instagram insights dashboard to their Story. “They’re like, ‘Hey, you need a story repost? Look at my insights, I have 600 views,’ that stuff draws people in to pay you,” Hazel says. “They’ll get 150 people asking.”

