“I added my husband’s handle to my bio right around the time we got engaged three years ago. It kind of came along with that haze of ‘OMG I’m engaged and so in love and everyone needs to know it!’ feeling,” said Natalie O’Grady in Portland, Oregon. “Now, I feel like spouse is definitely part of my personal identity. I’m a lucky lady and while wife isn’t my entire world, I think I ended up with a pretty awesome partner and I’m proud to be his partner too.”

If you don't tag your partner in your twitter bio then are you even in a relationship? — Mike (@MikePotterYT) August 15, 2016

People who tag their partner's @ in their Twitter bio are 🚮 — rota oral (@LiamLambrini) November 5, 2015

“As an intersectional feminist, I am much more than my marital status or the Fortune 500 companies that have employed me. But this is Twitter and both a professional and social venue for me,” said Michelle Jowitt in San Francisco, California.

Many said that while they weren’t completely defined by their significant others, their partners still play a major role in their lives. “If I’m going to say what my old jobs were, why not who my partner is? Who I married tells you more about me than anything,” said Jason Stanford of Austin, Texas. Jake Underwood of Indianapolis felt similarly. “I think the fundamental point of a bio is that it’s about me, and [my partner is] obviously a big part of my life,” he said.

Relationship tagging is also an effective way to ward off creeps. Alisa Richter of New York chose to add her husband’s handle to her bio after receiving repeated flirty DMs from several men. Making it clear that she was already taken was a passive way to stave off their messages. Once she made the change, the men backed off.

People who tag their spouse in their twitter bio should be forced to keep them there forever upon divorce. — brinn (@brinnorgohome) May 26, 2017

Richter said she does understand how cringey it can seem to others. “Context and tone are key,” she said. “The way I’ve written it is really casual. To me it would be different if it was phrased like ‘I love my hubby!’ That is vomit-inducing.”

Some couples also said that the practice is the most effective way to promote their partners’ work to a broader audience. After Underwood got a higher-profile job that earned him more attention on Twitter, his wife noticed a bump in followers too. Of course, directing a Twitter crowd to your spouse is not always a positive thing: It’s easy to imagine what could happen if you gave trolls direct access to someone who is incredibly important to you. Earlier this year, in the midst of a harassment campaign, trolls discovered the name of a previous partner of mine and attempted to doxx his entire family.

Read: Twitter hasn’t fixed the one thing that matters

Still, over the past decade Twitter has made almost no updates to its bio section aside from adding the ability to note your birthday or location. While other social networks prompt users to declare their interests, schools, and relationship status, Twitter has simply provided an empty box with 160 characters. If Twitter really wants users to share more personal information, it will have to fix its harassment problem. But until the platform does build out some relationship-status indicator, a bio mention seems like the most effective way to tell people on Twitter that you’re happily taken.

if my husband ever puts that we’re married in his twitter bio i’m divorcing him — caitlin cristin (@harmonicait) May 15, 2018

I know we make fun of people for having "taken" or "single" in their Twitter bio but god damn, this website needs a relationship status section so you know if you can slide into someone's DM's — David Hollywood (@dw00dz) November 4, 2018

Bea Arthur, a licensed therapist and founder of The Difference, said that while she wouldn’t advise her clients to tag a partner in their bio due to privacy and harassment concerns, she thinks hating on the trend says more about the haters than those in happy relationships.