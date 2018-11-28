Read: What it’s like to wallow in your own Facebook data

Sometimes these eternal chat histories can be good. They act as a long-running ledger of a relationship, documenting its evolution and memorable moments. When my parents moved recently, I unearthed an old binder where, for all three years of middle school, I had meticulously printed out and saved all my chat histories with boys I liked. Poring over them was a fun way to relive my childhood and reminisce about people I felt a fondness for. Andrew Swiatowicz, a dentist in Delaware, treasures his chat thread with his now husband so dearly that when he accidentally deleted his entire text history recently, he bought software to recover it. “It felt like I lost a piece of me,” he says.

But these threads are just as often unnerving. Chat provides an immediate portal into your past in a way that a photo doesn’t. When you look at an old picture, you’re never remembering things the way they really were—you’re projecting your own memory of that event or day. Revisiting the same period through an old chat history is different. Chat records offer concrete evidence of the way things really felt in that moment: the embarrassing slang you used, the plans you made, the idle thoughts you shared with friends. A chat history forces you to confront a version of who you are that you probably forgot about. Part of what made Facebook users affected by the bug so uncomfortable was seeing an old version of themselves pop up without warning.

reading old chat histories with people u don’t see anymore 0/10 would not recommend — lea 🤶🏻 (@legxlas) July 17, 2018

“A chat history shows people’s real personality,” a colleague of mine says. “It shows their vocabulary, their habits, the way they type, capital letters, slang, emoji.” And for all those reasons, it feels more intimate. The never-ending scroll means painful conversations remain there forever, and when those conversations do arise, moving past them can be hard. After my colleague posted about a family member’s suicide in her long-running group chat, the conversation petered out. When she hopped back into the thread several months later, she was immediately confronted with her last messages. It felt like a gut punch. “I had to reread those exchanges, and it was hard,” she says. “I forgot that I even reached out to them. I forgot what I said and reading it all reminded me of how it felt to say that to them. It was painful.”

I got a new phone and all my chat histories are gone. Time to start a new life? — Logan 🐲 (@disasterdumbass) November 21, 2018

On chat threads, there’s no representation of time. New messages all appear evenly spaced, whether sent five minutes or five years ago. A friend of mine shared a screenshot of an exchange with an ex-boyfriend on Facebook Messenger: His cheery attempt at reconnection in 2018 hovered just millimeters below the previous message, when she’d called him a misogynistic pig 10 years earlier.