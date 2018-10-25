In a company of thousands, it is reasonable to expect some misconduct. But these people were part of the core leadership team at Google. The pyramids of employees that report up to them are vast. The man directly responsible for the payouts is, the Times shows, Larry Page, the co-founder and CEO of the company.

This is not just about rewarding the bad behavior of powerful men, but the ways in which this culture pushes women out and sidelines their careers. For years technology companies have argued that the reason for Silicon Valley’s dismal rates of women in technical and leadership positions is a training and competence problem, basically. There are simply not enough qualified women to occupy the leadership or board roles at tech companies. But who can read a story like the Times’ and maintain “the pipeline” is the problem with Google and other tech companies?

The mere existence of the Times article was made possible precisely because so many people inside Google knew about all these transgressions. What does that tell your female employees when they encounter a man in a position of power at the company?

“When Google covers up harassment and passes the trash, it contributes to an environment where people don’t feel safe reporting misconduct,” Liz Fong-Jones, a Google engineer told the Times. “They suspect that nothing will happen or, worse, that the men will be paid and the women will be pushed aside.”

After the Times article was published, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an all-staff email noting that the company has taken an “increasingly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority,” and had fired 48 people, including 13 senior managers for sexual harassment over the last two years. None of them received “an exit package.” The company also requires senior managers to disclose any relationship with a co-worker, regardless of reporting lines.

But, now what?

The Times article strongly indicates that Larry Page has shown a lack of judgment that negatively affects the women of Alphabet, present and past. To have this record of facts come to light and do nothing is to publicly condone the way that these deals have been done.

Any motion to remove, or even censure, Page, would face an uphill battle. Page is central to both Google’s myth and to its operations. There are only two women—Diane B. Greene and Ann Mather—on the 11-member body.

But there was once a time when Travis Kalanick and his bad-boy version of Uber seemed untouchable by the people tasked with governing the corporation. It’s a new era. Alphabet’s board owes it to the employees of the company to hold its executives responsible for a culture they’ve helped create and allegedly worked to conceal.