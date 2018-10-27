“What makes the entirely left-leaning Big Social monopoly qualified to tell us what is ‘news’ and what is ‘trending’ and to define what ‘harassment’ means?” he told to BuzzFeed News in 2016 explaining his decision to create the company. “It didn’t feel right to me, and I wanted to change it, and give people something that would be fair and just.”

Since then, Gab’s maximalist approach to free speech has made the network the de-facto home to extremist figures who have been booted off mainstream social networks for threats, inciting violence, or promoting racist, sexist, and anti-semitic ideas. While Twitter has banned extremist figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, Richard Spencer, Alex Jones, and Andrew Anglin, Gab continues to welcome them and their followers with open arms. It has been called a “hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories” and “Twitter for racists.”

This has led to tension with some of the platforms hosting Gab amid increasing pressure for web companies to “deplatform” extremist groups and individuals. In 2017, the Gab app was banned from the Google Play Store for violating its policy against hate speech and in August of this year Microsoft threatened to stop hosting the platform on its servers over similar concerns. (Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday afternoon.) Shortly after Saturday’s shooting, Gab tweeted what appeared to be a notice from PayPal, saying that the payment-processing platform would be terminating its relationship with Gab “pursuant to PayPal’s user agreement.” Opponents of deplatforming argue that censoring extremist speech, actors, and platforms doesn’t stop, and in fact might incite, violence. “Free speech is crucial for the prevention of violence,” the Gab account tweeted Saturday. “If people can not express themselves through words, they will do so through violence. No one wants that. No one.”

Over the past few years, Bowers has shared a steady stream of anti-semitic statements on Gab, where he had a verified account. His bio on the platform declared that “Jews are the children of Satan,” and its background photo included the number 1488, a number loaded with white-supremacist symbolism.

Gab issued a statement on Saturday following the shooting declaring that “Gab.com’s policy on terrorism and violence have always been very clear: we a have zero tolerance for it. Gab unequivocally disavows and condemns all acts of terrorism and violence. This has always been our policy. We are saddened and disgusted by the news of violence in Pittsburgh and are keeping the families and friends of all victims in our thoughts and prayers.” Bowers’ account was suspended shortly after the shooting. In its statement, Gab noted that it “took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately.”

Yet even on Saturday afternoon anti-semitic statements still flourished on the site. “Jews are so fragile,” declared one user by the name of @DonMAGA. “The Jews are the real terrorists and we must remember that in these trying times,” said another. Many more shared anti-semitic propaganda.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.