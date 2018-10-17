The videos are testimonials, in essence, for protecting one of the key provisions of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which would have been weakened by a failed Republican attempt at “repealing and replacing” the bill. During the midterm season, this has been a tough issue for Republicans.

If you were shown one of these ads and took the initiative to try to learn what the page running the advertising was (say, Better With Age), you’d find precisely nothing in any of the page’s “About” sections except that it is self-described as a “Media/News” organization. Moreover, Facebook offers no information about News for Democracy or any “ad sponsor.” News for Democracy has no website, no contact page, no email.

So, what is “News for Democracy”?

Buried in unrelated Google results, you’d find an item from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay, which linked together a series of Denver LLCs that were sponsoring ads on Facebook: Three of these entities share the same Denver P.O. Box with two other LLCs, one of which, Beautiful Colorado, features a video starring a man named Dan Fletcher. Fletcher, a media-industry veteran, founded a new company, MotiveAI, which a Markay source tied to News for Democracy. He also reported that LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman is a backer. The company has raised $10 million of venture capital.

In an interview this week, Fletcher acknowledged to me that MotiveAI, working with outside groups, is behind News for Democracy. He said that his company is trying to reach people who don’t trust mainstream media and who find themselves awash in deceptive sources. Using audience, engagement, and polling data, they’ve tried to find people who might be open to liberal counterpoints pushed into their feeds.

“There’s an all-out battle against the truth and facts from both inside and outside of the United States,” Fletcher told me. “We know that the battle against truth isn’t going to stop, and interventions like this are important to ensure that many online communities who are prone to misinformation or no longer trust legitimate media sources can be reached with real news and good facts that they may not see otherwise.”

MotiveAI employs video editors as well as Adam Mordecai, a key early employee at Upworthy, and, according to its HR page, works “with a small group of amazing clients to spread ideas that create political change.”

In the last month, News for Democracy has become MotiveAI’s primary means of purchasing ads, subsuming the other entities. Meanwhile, News for Democracy has become a player in the online political-ad market on par with any organization in the country, including all the super PACs, candidates, and other known political entities.