The Navy’s decision may be part of a larger trend. In May 2017, the foreign-policy magazine National Interest obtained emails from top Navy officials discouraging the disclosure of readiness numbers—figures that report how many aircraft are ready to fight in the event of a major conflict. At the time, nearly two-thirds of the Navy and Marine F-18s were unfit to fly. In 2015, the Marines’ CH-53E fleet was in even worse shape, with just 23 percent of aircraft able to fly a mission. A March 2017 email from the Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis instructed the heads of public affairs across the military to “be cautious about publicly telegraphing readiness shortfalls.” The guidance reportedly came from Secretary Mattis himself, according to National Interest.

“There have been a series of removals of information from the public domain,” said Steven Aftergood, the director of the Federation of American Scientists Project on Government Secrecy. He pointed to the Defense Department’s decision last year to stop publishing active-duty-troop numbers in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan; these numbers had been posted online for more than a decade. The Department also removed past troop numbers from its quarterly reports and issued conflicting numbers of troops active around the world.

It’s unclear whether the Navy’s decision to remove the data was a product of Davis’s email guidance. The Naval Safety Center, a Navy command dedicated to working on safety issues, told me that the decision was simply made as part of a website redesign. It was “definitely not directed by Secretary Mattis or part of any directive issued by him,” said April Phillips, the Naval Safety Center’s public-affairs officer.

The value of the removed data sets was made clear in 2016, when this information helped inform my report with The Virginian-Pilot that a potentially catastrophic safety issue that had gone unaddressed and led to the grounding of more than 150 Navy and Marine Corps helicopters.

I relied on these data sets to learn the condition of Navy and Marine Corps aviation. How often were aircraft crashing? How did that number compare to prior years? Which aircraft were most accident-prone? Without being able to access these records directly, the public has to rely on an understaffed and overworked team that handles public-records requests. While it’s possible I could have done the same work under current conditions, it’s certain that reporters interested in Navy and Marine Corps aviation safety will now have a significant barrier to overcome, a barrier that none of the other military branches have put up. The public no longer has easy access to detailed summaries of accidents, data on accidents by aircraft types, the comparative information provided by annual safety data, and other safety reports and studies.



The removal of this data from public view is troubling for aviators themselves, too. Their aircraft may now face less scrutiny both from the public and from reporters.