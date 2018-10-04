Many adults might be mystified by the appeal, but teens told The Atlantic that they love the absurdist humor. “If people see an account that is posting a toaster, for example, every day for no real reason, they see it as some ironic and funny thing,” Joey said. The fact that someone has devoted such an enormous amount of effort to maintaining something seemingly so meaningless is also part of the appeal. “They’re so dedicated,” Lily said. “The dedication is so funny.”

A subset of same-pic accounts, such as @samepicofmrbeast, also warp the photos more and more every day. Fans think it’s funny to watch the image degrade over time.

maybe the coolest riff on the same pic account is this one that focuses on the same pic of guy fieri. every day the teen who runs it manipulates his photo so he looks a little bit more ghoulish. the result is a grid that is basically art: https://t.co/30cBHEv7Oh pic.twitter.com/aPIoJnkrjy — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) October 2, 2018

And while these accounts post the same photo every day, their captions and Stories change. Some teenagers who run single-pic accounts use their page as a sort of diary or anonymous blog, posting about what’s happening in life and at school, or how they’re feeling. “I had to pack the whole day and today I was on an airplane for like 8 hours,” the owner of an account that posts the same photo of a watermelon every day wrote. “Ya girl graduated grade 8,” the owner of @same_picture_of_kun said. “Catch me being late to my first day of summer school,” they added on another pic.

Miranda, a 14-year-old who runs @same.picture.of.kumquat with two friends from her high school, said they started the account as a de-stressor and outlet. “It’s personal-life captions for not such a personal picture,” she said. “It takes the pressure off of having to post a pic of your face or something. We don’t have to edit any pics; the followers know what they’re getting. We can just post a quirky caption about our life at the moment and they relate.”

According to Leonie, a 14-year-old who has gained nearly 10,000 followers from posting on @thesamephotoofbanana, lots of single-picture accounts are really just a gateway to following someone’s Stories. Though she posts the same image of a banana every day to her main feed, her Stories are alive with revealing quizzes, responses to questions about highly personal things such as her most embarrassing memory, and relationship advice.

“It’s just another way to post and talk to people,” said Ella, a 16-year-old who runs @same.picture.of.kumquat with Miranda. “Our other accounts are more private. Here we can talk to people from other places, just have conversations, see what people think of ideas, and branch out from the people we’re always talking to. After a while, everything here becomes the same. It’s nice to see what else is out there.”