Who is right is a matter of corporate and national security. The exploits and hacks that have rocked the tech industry in recent years would seem minor compared to a foreign state gaining stealth access to the entire networks of companies and government agencies that manage enormous volumes of sensitive information. But even if the situation turns out to be different than Businessweek’s report, the scenario outlined in the piece (or one like it) is totally plausible. That plausibility, made newly visible, could combine with an accelerant: A tough American stance on Chinese business, including President Trump’s love for tariffs and trade war, and China’s increased dedication to independence. The resulting blaze has serious implications for the American technology business, and it won’t soon burn out.

Historically, China has not been a designer or manufacturer of the integrated circuits that get printed on silicon. It imports most of them. Some of those chips are used domestically, but many are used as parts for computers, embedded systems, and other computing tools that are then exported globally. Even so, China has excelled in making large volumes of chips quickly and cheaply, and at assembling imported parts into new components or devices for export. As a result, more and more computing devices rely on Chinese manufacture in one way or another, even if China still relies on imports to fulfill those demands.

The servers at the center of the Businessweek story are made by Super Micro Computer Inc., a Silicon Valley company with a long history. The company manufactures servers that businesses can customize for specific needs, but it imports pre-built components from China used to assemble them. If such machines have been infected at the supply-chain level, in parts assembled into final products, both seller and customer might never know. (Super Micro has also issued a strong denial of Businessweek’s account.)

Concerns about Chinese manufacturing are not new. Earlier this year, the Federal Communications Commission voted to prevent domestic telecommunications companies from using equipment made by Huawei and ZTE, two Chinese electronics manufacturers, citing national security concerns. Separately, ZTE was also caught selling electronics to Iran and North Korea in violation of U.S. economic sanctions. The Commerce Department also banned U.S. companies from selling parts to ZTE (the firm relies on microprocessors from Qualcomm and glass from Corning, among others). It agreed to pay more than $1 billion in fines to lift the ban, contingent on changes to its management and operations.

These recent precedents suggest that the table is already set for further censure of Chinese computer-parts suppliers, and the rising tensions of such a fallout. The Chinese government already has been pouring investment into the semiconductor sector in an attempt to achieve technological independence from the United States and Europe. Meanwhile, the United States remains reliant on Chinese components and assembly, as the SuperMicro products affirm.