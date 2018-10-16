Read: China’s surveillance state should scare everyone

License-plate readers are smart cameras arched covertly on traffic lights above busy intersections in cities including Oakland and Los Angeles. The cameras take photos of license plates, automatically tagging them with time stamp and location, then upload them to a database of over 2 billion images dating back several years. Eighty million new photos are quietly uploaded to Vigilant’s database each month.



Documents reveal DHA investigators accessed the database over 1000 times between June 2016 and July 2018. Investigators could configure the database to track one license plate over time, or, in what Vigilant calls “stakeout” mode, to list all license plates seen in a specified location. It’s not clear how either configuration aided the investigative process, but applicants through the state’s CalWORKS program have asset ceilings, limiting them to $2250 in their bank accounts. Investigators hoping to ferret out fraud might be interested in knowing where those on public assistance go.

But it’s not just welfare recipients who are being tracked, and it’s not just in physical space. A 2017 report from CBC News found that the Canada Revenue Agency, the CRA to our IRS, has begun to scan the Facebook and Instagram accounts of high-income citizens they suspect of commit tax fraud.

People unknowingly incriminate themselves on social media all the time. In 2015, The San Francisco Police Department assigned a dedicated “Instagram officer” in 2015, to scan social media for suspects posing in photos with stolen goods, violating house arrest, and the like. Savvy companies are already moving to automate social-media screening for fraud prevention. A 2015 patent from Intuit, makers of TurboTax, would also use social media to detect fraudulent tax filings, potentially even “notifying authorities” of fraud if discrepancies are noted.



Surveillance for the purpose of fraud detection will likely evolve much in the same as any other form of “smart” surveillance: First, it will be partially automated, then fully automated, then, persistent and even predictive. Visa and Mastercard are already investing in start-ups touting continuous behavioral biometrics, fraud-detection technology that measures the way people use their devices: how they scroll, their reading pace, the angle at which they hold their phone, etc. If the technology detects a user abruptly changing these unconscious cues while accessing their mobile banking account, the transactions may be flagged as suspicious.

But, as with other types of anti-fraud surveillance, this type of monitoring reveals much more information than intended. The data from unconscious movements—mouse clicks, trips to the grocery store, a shared photo someone thought only friends would see—can be used in many different ways. Researchers in a 2017 study analyzed the mouse movements of Bing users searching for symptoms related to Parkinson’s Disease. They were able to use cursor movements to infer tremors, a subtle, involuntary shaking of one’s hand associated with neurodegeneration. They ultimately found correlations between mouse tremors and the severity of the disease, presumably before any user had a formal diagnosis.